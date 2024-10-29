'Justice for Naveen Babu': Rajeev Chandrasekhar demands legal action against PP Divya after surrender

PP Divya surrendered after the court rejected her anticipatory bail application. There is strong criticism that she surrendered at a pre-arranged location with the police. The police took extreme care to prevent visuals from being leaked.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 5:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Following the surrender of former Kannur District Panchayat President PP Divya, accused in the case related to the death of ADM Naveen Babu, former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has reacted. He demanded that PP Divya, whom he called a "Kerala Marxist bully and goon", be prosecuted for several criminal offenses, including defamation and intimidation.

The former Union minister said that the perception among Kerala Communists that they are above the law and can escape it must change through the full and clear application of the law. He said that Divya humiliated and hounded the proud and hardworking Naveen Babu, driving him to suicide and forever shattering his family. He added that the family deserves justice for their suffering and pain.

Meanwhile, the investigation team continues to question PP Divya after taking her into custody. Kannur Police Commissioner and others arrived at the Crime Branch office to question Divya. After preliminary questioning, the police plan to record her arrest and present her in court today. Divya surrendered before the investigating officer in the case related to Naveen Babu's death at noon.

She surrendered after the court rejected her anticipatory bail application. There is strong criticism that she surrendered at a pre-arranged location with the police. The police took extreme care to prevent visuals from being leaked. It is understood that she surrendered at a location near her house in Kannapuram, Kannur district.

