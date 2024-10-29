Shamita Shetty snaps at Indigo for offloading her bags over weight limit [WATCH]

In the video posted by Shamita on her X (formerly Twitter) account, she reveals that she traveled from Jaipur to Chandigarh for some event, however, her luggage did not make it in time with her. 

First Published Oct 29, 2024, 1:33 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

Shamita Shetty recently posted a video on her social media slamming Indigo Airlines for offloading her and her hairdresser's luggage due to issues with the weight. The actress claims that the airline service did not ask them for their permission and just removed the bags. 

Shamita says in the video, "I am stuck at the Chandigarh airport. I have traveled from Jaipur to Chandigarh on an Indigo airline and my bags were just offloaded without informing me. I have come here for an event. My hairdresser's bag and my bag were just offloaded because of some weight issues. Am I not supposed to be informed before something like this is done?"

"So Indigo can just take the carte blanche of doing something like this without informing me and expect me to wait for their next flight to land in Chandigarh which is about 10.30 pm, after my event is over. I've come here for an event like I said. The ground staff doesn't know what to do or how to help us," she added. 

 

 

The caption read, "Pardon my French but Indigo airline ur a pretty Shit airline to fly on! N the ground staff is totally useless! Think twice before flying on this airline!@IndiGo6E #indigo a total no no!"

Indigo reacted to the post and wrote, "Ms Shetty, we apologize for the inconvenience caused and would like to address the matter. We tried to contact you on the registered number, but the calls went unanswered. Could you please DM us an alternate contact number and a convenient time for us to reach out. ~Team IndiGo."

To this, Shetty replied, "U CANNOT OFFLOAD A BAG WITHOUT SPEAKING WITH THE PASSENGER! It’s just plain wrong! We pay for our tickets ul r not flying us for free its wrong what you did not just to me but 8 other ppl! Clearly ul don’t feel ul are answerable for your actions ..to anyone !!"

