Diwali 2024: 'Indianised' version of Mona Lisa on Zepto's gift box goes viral, leaves Internet in splits

As the country prepares to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Diwali, quick commerce platforms like Zepto and Blinkit are delighting customers with surprise Diwali 2024 gift boxes filled with exciting goodies. While these gift boxes come mostly with a minimum order, they are creating waves across social media platforms like X, formerly Twitter, and Reddit.

Amidst the growing festive fervour, instant grocery delivery service Zepto particularly caught the attention of netizens with its latest Diwali gift hamper featuring an 'Indianised' version of the iconic Mona Lisa. Painted by Leonardo da Vinci, Mona Lisa is one of the most revered artworks in the world and has for eons known to captivate art lovers with her mysterious smile and intriguing gaze.

Shared widely by netizens on X and Reddit, the Zepto Diwali 2024 gift box showcases a striking image of the Mona Lisa, dressed in a pink saree with a small bindi on her forehead. The words "Chingari, bomb diggy diggy fireworks" are boldly printed on the purple box, set against a city skyline and surrounded by vibrant crackers. Adding to the festive spirit, the box includes a playful note that reads: "Beware. Don’t open unless you are a Pookie!"

"Zepto Gen Z version. We have our Indian version of "Mona Lisa" as CHINGARI. Thanks for the diwali gift. PS : I am not a pookie but I still opened it and there were no fire crackers. Hasne k paise nahi lagte isliye hasne k mauke dhund liya karo," wrote one user on Z along with a photo of the gift hamper.

This playful interpretation of Mona Lisa didn't go unnoticed on Reddit, where users responded with a mix of humour and critique.

One commenter observed, "Mona Lisa ka Indianisation kar diya," while another chimed in with, "God damn, Mona Lisa looking fine."

In response to the viral photo, one user quipped, "Even Mona didi (sister) celebrates Diwali," while another jokingly referred to her as, "Mona from Jamnapaar."

"Mona where is my sona (gold)," humourously asked another Reddit user.

Some commenters even raised ethical concerns, asking whether Zepto had acquired the rights to use the famous painting and if the depiction was appropriate. "Did they acquire right to publish Mona Lisa's picture? Is it ethical and legal?" the user asked.

Quick commerce platforms witness surge in Diwali gift orders

Quick commerce platforms are experiencing a surge in Diwali gift orders as they work to expand their market share this festive season. Companies like Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto have introduced features such as EMIs, postpaid payment options, and 10-minute returns for clothing and footwear.

These platforms have also boosted their inventories with popular festival-related items, benefiting from a rising trend toward quick commerce, particularly in the final week of festive sales, according to Datum Intelligence.

Aided by ultra-fast delivery and discounts, these platforms have created dedicated Diwali sections on their apps, offering a range of categories like puja essentials, Dhanteras items, gifts, home decor, fashion, and sweets.

An ET report published in September projected that quick commerce could contribute $1 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) during the festive period, underscoring its growing impact on ecommerce.

