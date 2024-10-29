'Kanguva': Telugu rights of Suriya's film sold for a whooping THIS much; Read here

The highly anticipated historical drama Kanguva, starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, will hit theaters on November 11 after two years of production

Kanguva Telugu rights of Suriya's film sold for a whooping THIS much; Read here ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 12:59 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

The much-awaited historical drama Kanguva is set to release in theaters on November 11, marking the end of a two-year production journey. This film will see Suriya back in a lead role after his last major appearance in 2022, except for a cameo in Vikram. Directed by Siva, Kanguva, which stars Suriya alongside Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, has captivated fans with its posters and trailer. The film is slated for a grand release across more than 10 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, with Suriya's voice rendered through AI across all versions. With two weeks left before the release, the team has intensified promotional efforts, particularly in North India. Last week, Suriya and the crew actively promoted the film in cities like Delhi and Mumbai and even traveled to Andhra Pradesh to connect with Telugu audiences.

Producer KE Gnanavel Raja expressed high expectations for the film, anticipating a potential collection of Rs 2000 crore, with the pre-business trends supporting this estimate. The Telugu-dubbed version alone has reportedly sold for a record-breaking Rs 25 crore, showcasing a dramatic rise in Suriya's appeal within the Telugu market, surpassing the benchmarks set by Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay.

Kanguva has significantly outpaced previous records, including Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, which sold its Telugu-dubbed version for Rs 16 crore, and Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT, which achieved Rs 17 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Suriya’s growing popularity in this region is attributed to his earlier Telugu successes like Ghajini, Veedokkade, and Singham.

ALSO READ: 'Singham Again': CBFC censors THIS scene of Raavan, Sita; Read on

The powerful reception to Kanguva’s promotional materials reflects Suriya’s current popularity surge, despite a previous dip following films like Seventh Sense, 24, and Brothers that didn’t resonate strongly with Telugu audiences. The film’s large-scale production, featuring extensive CGI and a gritty, rustic aesthetic, has stirred fans’ excitement, setting expectations high for its box office performance.

