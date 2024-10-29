Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Vidya Balan talked about RG Kar Hospital Incident; here's what she said

Vidya Balan, while promoting her film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' in Kolkata, expressed her shock and dismay over the RG Kar Medical College Hospital incident. She stated that such an incident shouldn't happen in the 'city of the Mother' (referring to Goddess Kali).

‘Women are not just superficially respected here.’ The RG Kar Medical College Hospital incident came as a major shock to Vidya Balan. While promoting 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', she spoke out about the RG Kar issue. She added that such an incident shouldn't happen in the 'city of the Mother' (referring to Goddess Kali).

Vidya Balan's first film was 'Bhalo Theko'. Later, she delivered a powerful performance in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Kahaani'. This film was set in Kolkata. These two films are why Kolkata is a beloved city for Vidya Balan. She claims to have a spiritual connection with Bengal. She can also speak Bengali. She even dressed like a Bengali bride at her wedding. However, it was revealed again that she keeps up with every news from Bengal. She spoke out about the RG Kar incident while promoting the film.

Vidya Balan said, 'I am really very surprised. Kolkata is such a city, West Bengal is such a place, where women are not respected just for show. The people here truly respect women. I have been visiting Kolkata for a long time, and I have received love every time I come here. This is the city of the Mother, and I was shocked to hear about such an incident in the city of the Mother. This incident is a big shock to me. I cannot express how hurt I am.’

Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will be released on Friday. After 17 long years, Vidya Balan will be seen again in the character of Manjulika. During the press conference, she even taught Kartik Aaryan, sitting next to her, how to speak Bengali.

Vidya herself speaks Bengali quite well. She also revealed that she shared the screen with Madhuri Dixit in this film. However, she was tense after hearing that she would have to dance with Madhuri.

