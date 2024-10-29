Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya make FIRST joint appearance after engagement [PHOTOS]

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming wedding has captured public attention, with rumors about their December wedding buzzing online. The couple recently made their first joint appearance at the ANR National Awards 2024, where they joined the Akkineni family in a special moment with megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi

First Published Oct 29, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming wedding has become a highly anticipated event, with speculations regarding the wedding date, venue, and other details circulating widely online. Recently, the couple made their first joint appearance since their engagement, attending the ANR National Awards 2024 on Monday evening. Official photos from the event show Sobhita joining the Akkineni family for memorable snapshots.

In the photos, Sobhita looks elegant in an ombre green saree as she stands beside Naga Chaitanya, who appears dapper in a navy blue bandh gala outfit. The Akkineni family was photographed alongside legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi, both of whom attended the prestigious event. The pictures were shared on Annapurna Studios’ official Instagram account, captioned as a moment with "The Akkineni Family with the legends – Amitabh Bachchan Ji & Chiranjeevi Garu at the #ANRNationalAward2024 ceremony."

ALSO READ: 'Singham Again': CBFC censors THIS scene of Raavan, Sita; Read on

Adding to the buzz, a video of Sobhita arriving at the event with Naga Chaitanya has gone viral across social media. In the clip, Chaitanya is seen escorting his fiancée inside the venue, where the ceremony was also graced by stars like Ram Charan, MM Keeravani, V Vijayendra Prasad, Nani, Nag Ashwin, and others.

The couple got engaged in August in a family gathering. Nagarjuna made the announcement on social media, sharing his excitement as he welcomed Sobhita into the family. He expressed heartfelt wishes for their future, adding that the engagement ceremony took place in the morning.

Preparations for their wedding are reportedly underway, with the ceremony expected in December. Recently, Sobhita shared images from her Pasupu Danchadam ritual, a traditional ceremony that signals the beginning of the wedding festivities.

