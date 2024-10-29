Pankaj, Ajay, or Manoj: Who demands highest fee for OTT projects?

Entertainment
Stars are shining on OTT along with the big screen. Now the craze of OTT has increased a lot and this is the reason why stars are charging hefty fees to work in web series.
Information has come to light about how much fees each actor is charging for working in films and web series streamed on OTT. Let's know the details...
Pankaj Tripathi is dominating OTT. Many of his crime thriller web series are present on different platforms. He charges 12 crore fees for working in a series.
Saif Ali Khan has also shown his flair on OTT. He took 15 crore fees for working in the first season of the Sacred Games web series.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has appeared in many web series apart from Sacred Games. He charges 15 crore fees for working in a series.
Manoj Bajpayee's most popular web series The Family Man was well-liked. Apart from this, he has also appeared in many OTT series. He charges 10 crore fees for a series.
Radhika Apte is seen more on OTT platforms than on the big screen. She charges Rs 4 crore as fees for a web series.
South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also dominating OTT. Her web series Honey, Bunny, Citadel is ready to stream. She charges 3-4 crore fees.
Let us tell you that the most expensive star of OTT is Ajay Devgn. He took 125 crore fees for working in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. An entire film can be made with his fees.