Bigg Boss 18: 'I know main kya kar raha..': Vivian Dsena claps back at Karan for family remarks

Vivian Dsena is making a splash in Bigg Boss 18 but is upset about family comments. He firmly responded to Karan Veer Mehra during a heated exchange.

Vivian Dsena is making waves in Bigg Boss 18, quickly becoming a fan favorite. His strong presence in the house has captured viewers' attention, but it's not just his gameplay that's making headlines; his personal life is also in the spotlight. Since joining Salman Khan's reality show, discussions around his family have intensified, and it seems Vivian isn't thrilled about it.

In the house, Vivian is focusing on enjoying his time and navigating the dynamics among contestants. Recently, he took on a mentor role, which has stirred some mixed feelings among housemates. Shilpa Shirodkar urged him to maintain fairness given his new position, highlighting the importance of a level playing field.

However, during a heated discussion, Karan Veer reminded Vivian that his family is watching the show, suggesting he should be mindful of his actions. This remark clearly annoyed Vivian, who firmly stated that he was aware of what he was doing and didn’t appreciate his family being dragged into the conversation.

For fans unfamiliar with Vivian's journey, he has shown incredible resilience in both love and life. After his marriage to Vahbiz Dorabjee, his co-star from Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, ended in 2021, he found love again in 2022. He tied the knot with journalist Nouran Aly, and the couple celebrated the arrival of their daughter in 2023, bringing new joy into their lives.

As Vivian continues his journey in Bigg Boss 18, fans are excited to see how he balances the pressures of the game with his commitment to his family, hoping for his victory in the competition while respecting his personal boundaries.

