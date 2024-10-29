Rs 40 lakh crore in investment proposals reflect UP's growth: CM Yogi Adityanath at ABP summit

At the ABP News summit, CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s transformation with Rs 40 lakh crore in investments, enhanced law and order, and targeted policies. He extended Dhanteras and Deepotsav wishes, marking Ayodhya’s grand celebrations as Ramlala returns to his sacred abode.

Rs 40 lakh crore in investment proposals reflect UP's growth: CM Yogi Adityanath at ABP summit vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 5:49 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 5:49 PM IST

During the ABP News summit at the Taj Hotel in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's remarkable growth trajectory, underscored by Rs 40 lakh crore in investment proposals received during the Global Investors Summit. These investments signal a significant transformation, he said, reshaping UP into a major economic hub in India.

Reflecting on UP's journey over the past seven and a half years, CM Yogi noted that the state has overcome the challenges of lawlessness, corruption, and an adverse business environment. Today, a secure, business-friendly climate attracts global investors, bolstering youth employment. In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, UP is on track to reach a $1 trillion economy by 2029, driven by sector-specific policies and an efficient single-window clearance system for investor facilitation.

The Chief Minister stated that Rs 12 lakh crore of the summit’s proposals have already broken ground, with another Rs 10 lakh crore in the pipeline. Highlighting law and order as a top priority, he emphasized the state’s zero-tolerance policy toward crime, which has contributed to UP’s appeal to both investors and tourists.

On the festive occasion, CM Yogi extended his Dhanteras and Deepotsav wishes, emphasizing UP's cultural heritage. He noted the grand celebration planned for Ayodhya, marking a historic moment as Ramlala rests in his rightful place for the first time in 500 years.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CM Yogi's vision for western UP: AIIMS satellite center, infrastructure growth in Meerut AJR

CM Yogi's vision for western UP: AIIMS satellite center, infrastructure growth in Meerut

One dead, 22 hospitalised after eating momos at Hyderabad stall, cops launch probe shk

One dead, 22 hospitalised after eating momos at Hyderabad stall, cops launch probe

Waqf property dispute Notices were served to farmers during BJP rule says Minister MB Patil vkp

Waqf property dispute: 'Notices were served to farmers during BJP rule', says Minister MB Patil

Maha Kumbh 2025: 180 mounted police officers to patrol for enhanced devotee safety vkp

Maha Kumbh 2025: 180 mounted police officers to patrol for enhanced devotee safety

Justice for Naveen Babu Rajeev Chandrasekhar demands legal action against PP Divya after surrender AJR

'Justice for Naveen Babu': Rajeev Chandrasekhar demands legal action against PP Divya after surrender

Recent Stories

Kartik Aaryan to Vidya Balan: Know the fees of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast RTM

Kartik Aaryan to Vidya Balan: Know the fees of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast

football Man City's Guardiola proud of Rodri's Ballon d'Or 2024 win; sends message to Real Madrid after boycott (WATCH) snt

Man City's Guardiola proud of Rodri's Ballon d'Or 2024 win; sends message to Real Madrid after boycott (WATCH)

CM Yogi's vision for western UP: AIIMS satellite center, infrastructure growth in Meerut AJR

CM Yogi's vision for western UP: AIIMS satellite center, infrastructure growth in Meerut

Shalini Passi from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives walks away mid-interview [WATCH] RTM

Shalini Passi from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives walks away mid-interview [WATCH]

Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli blocked him on Instagram for mocking shoulder injury in 2017 (WATCH) snt

Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli blocked him on Instagram for mocking shoulder injury in 2017 (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon