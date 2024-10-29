Rs 40 lakh crore in investment proposals reflect UP's growth: CM Yogi Adityanath at ABP summit

At the ABP News summit, CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s transformation with Rs 40 lakh crore in investments, enhanced law and order, and targeted policies. He extended Dhanteras and Deepotsav wishes, marking Ayodhya’s grand celebrations as Ramlala returns to his sacred abode.

During the ABP News summit at the Taj Hotel in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's remarkable growth trajectory, underscored by Rs 40 lakh crore in investment proposals received during the Global Investors Summit. These investments signal a significant transformation, he said, reshaping UP into a major economic hub in India.

Reflecting on UP's journey over the past seven and a half years, CM Yogi noted that the state has overcome the challenges of lawlessness, corruption, and an adverse business environment. Today, a secure, business-friendly climate attracts global investors, bolstering youth employment. In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, UP is on track to reach a $1 trillion economy by 2029, driven by sector-specific policies and an efficient single-window clearance system for investor facilitation.

The Chief Minister stated that Rs 12 lakh crore of the summit’s proposals have already broken ground, with another Rs 10 lakh crore in the pipeline. Highlighting law and order as a top priority, he emphasized the state’s zero-tolerance policy toward crime, which has contributed to UP’s appeal to both investors and tourists.

On the festive occasion, CM Yogi extended his Dhanteras and Deepotsav wishes, emphasizing UP's cultural heritage. He noted the grand celebration planned for Ayodhya, marking a historic moment as Ramlala rests in his rightful place for the first time in 500 years.

