    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who scored 100 in Math in 10th said her parents had no money for her higher education

    First Published Aug 9, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is well-known in the Indian entertainment industry. Her journey has been inspirational. It was said that Samantha's life was always not so good; read this

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is more than just a South actress; she has now become a pan-India star. The Oo Antava beauty now has a large fan base across India. On Koffee With Karan Season 7, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar referred to Samantha as "the biggest heroine in the South," and fans couldn't be happier!
     

    In the episode, The Family Man 2 actress also discussed her road to success and how money was the sole reason she chose the job. While Sam has been captivating audiences with her stunning performances for many years, few know that she was also an excellent student.

    Recently, Samantha talked to the students of Sathyabama University and gave a motivational speech. The actress asked the students to dream big. The actress said, “When I was studying, my mom and dad told me to study hard, and you will make it big. I studied hard. I topped 10th standard, 12th standard, and college. But then, when I wanted to study further, my parents could not afford it. I had no dreams, no future, nothing.”
     

    "I know you believe you are supposed to follow in your parents' footsteps. But I'm here to tell you that you should dream. You may dream whatever you desire, and you will get it. "You will fail, it will be difficult, but you will persevere," Samantha continued.
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu ensured her success and believed in herself after enduring financial difficulties and battling. During her address, the actress also admitted to eating only one meal a day for two months and working odd jobs. "And today I am here. Samantha concluded, "If I can achieve it, so can you!"

    On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She will next be seen in Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Also Read: Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Liger star Vijay Deverakonda? Actress finally breaks silence

    According to speculations, the actress would also make her Bollywood debut shortly. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will reportedly star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna unveils promo; assures full entertainment

