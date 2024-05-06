Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Disclose your identity and residence': Kolkata Police takes action on Mamata Banerjee spoof video (WATCH)

    The tweet, posted by the official account of the DCP Crime Branch, warned the user of potential legal action under Section 42 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) if the requested information was not revealed promptly.

    Disclose your identity and residence': Kolkata Police takes action on Mamata Banerjee spoof video (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 6, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

    In a move sparking controversy, the official Twitter account of the DCP Crime Branch of Kolkata Police on Monday (May 6) issued a directive, demanding a social media user to disclose his identity, including his name and residence. This demand came after the user shared a spoof video featuring West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the microblogging platform.

    The tweet, posted by the official account of the DCP Crime Branch, warned the user of potential legal action under Section 42 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) if the requested information was not revealed promptly.

    Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal granted 2-month interim bail citing medical reasons

    The directive was triggered by a spoof video circulating on social media showing the West Bengal CM dancing to a song, which had garnered significant attention, amassing over 400 retweets.

    This incident is not the first time that actions against social media content related to Mamata Banerjee have made headlines. In 2019, a woman was arrested for sharing a MET Gala-themed meme featuring the West Bengal CM.

    The complaint, filed by TMC leader Vibhas Hazra in Howrah, alleged that the convenor of BJYM, Priyanka Sharma, had shared a morphed picture of Mamata Banerjee, cropping her face on Priyanka Chopra's body in a MET Gala 2019-themed meme.

    Karnataka: Bengaluru's water woes worsen as over 100 lakes dry up, over 20 on the brink

    The complaint accused Sharma of violating community guidelines and inciting violence through her post on Facebook, which was deemed a cybercrime. However, the Supreme Court later criticised the TMC government's handling of the case, suggesting that the woman's arrest appeared to be "prima facie arbitrary."

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 5:09 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Educational institutions to remain closed in Palakkad district till May 8 due to soaring temperature rkn

    Kerala: Educational institutions to remain closed in Palakkad district till May 8 due to soaring temperature

    Malayalee from India Box-Office Collection: Nivin Pauly starrer mints Rs 7 crore after 5 days of its release rkn

    Malayalee from India Box-Office Collection: Nivin Pauly starrer mints Rs 7 crore after 5 days of its release

    Security forces release sketch of suspects in Poonch terror attack, offer Rs 20 lakh reward vkp

    Security forces release sketch of suspects in Poonch terror attack, offer Rs 20 lakh reward

    Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal granted 2-month interim bail citing medical reasons AJR

    Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal granted 2-month interim bail citing medical reasons

    Pakistanis work less, fight more in Dubai Pak journalist reveals why Arabs prefer Indian workers (WATCH) snt

    'Pakistanis work less, fight more in Dubai...' Pak journalist reveals why Arabs prefer Indian workers (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    When is Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat and more ATG

    When is Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat and more

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Bengaluru to Delhi to Mumbai, know auspicious timings to buy gold in your city RBA 

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Bengaluru to Delhi to Mumbai, know auspicious timings to buy gold in your city 

    Indian men's and women's relay teams secure place for Paris Olympics 2024 osf

    Indian men's and women's relay teams secure place for Paris Olympics 2024

    Yellowstone to Banff: 7 oldest National Parks in the World ATG

    Yellowstone to Banff: 7 oldest National Parks in the World

    Kerala: Educational institutions to remain closed in Palakkad district till May 8 due to soaring temperature rkn

    Kerala: Educational institutions to remain closed in Palakkad district till May 8 due to soaring temperature

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon