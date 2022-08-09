Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Liger star Vijay Deverakonda? Actress finally breaks silence

    Rashmika Mandanna has officially addressed rumours regarding her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda. The two are rumoured to be dating.

    Bangalore, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna knows the uproar around her 'relationship' with Vijay Deverakonda, but she doesn't want people to believe everything they hear or see about them. In the latest interview, the actress revealed that while fans are curious about her relationship with Vijay, she wants to remind them that she's working on five films and that all they care about is her personal life.

    Rashmika and Vijay had been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. While the Dear Comrade performers have not confirmed or denied the claims, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan's recent Koffee With Karan 7 appearances have fueled speculation about their connection.

    Speaking about the ‘connection’ making the headlines, Rashmika told a popular daily with a laugh, “Sometimes, I am like, ‘Arrey yaar, I am doing 5 movies a year but you are still coming and asking me, ‘Who are you dating?’" Rashmika refers to her three Bollywood films, Mission Majnu, Goodbye and Animal and two films from the South Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay.

    Rashmika asked her fans not to trust all that had been published about her. “You can talk about it, but when it comes to me, I’d like to tell them [fans] to not jump to conclusions, unless and until I say it in my own words," she said.

    Rashmika also addressed the ladies (Sara, Ananya and Janhvi) discussing her and Vijay on Koffee With Karan, saying that she finds the chats 'adorable' but doesn't think it goes beyond that.

    Vijay revealed in the Ananya episode that he and Rashmika are 'good friends.' "We did two films together at a very young point in my life." She is a sweetheart, and I adore her. We have a great friendship. We share so much via movies, many highs and lows. "A link is formed," he explained.

