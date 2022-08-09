Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna unveils promo; assures full entertainment

Superstar Nagarjuna took to social media on Tuesday to unveil the first promo of Bigg Boss Telugu’s Season 6. While the promo has been released, the season’s premiere date is yet to be announced.

Good news for all those Bigg Boss Telugu fans, as the show is set to return to screens at the earliest. ‘King’ Nagarjuna is coming back as the host for the sixth season of the reality TV show. On Tuesday, the Bangarraju actor unveiled the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu on his social media. Sharing the promo on his Twitter handle, Nagarjuna promised a season that is full of entertainment, fun and emotion. The show, which will be premiered in the coming weeks, will be aired on Star Maa.

While Nagarjuna is looking forward to Bigg Boss Telugu’s sixth season, he will be seen as the reality tv show’s host for the fourth time in a row. Sharing Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6’s promo, the superstar wrote, "Back with another Entertaining season full of Fun and Emotion (sic)." In the promo, the actor said that 'everything in life is after Bigg Boss.'

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu’s first season was hosted by Jr NTR. The second season of the show was anchored by Nani. And since the third season, Nagarjuna has been the face of the show, hosting it for the fourth time. He has become quite a hit with the audience and thus, it appears that the makers do not wish to have any other actor as the host but him!

Moving further, there is no official information about the contestants so far. Per the reports, the makers of the show have selected an eclectic group of contestants for the sixth season.

On the professional front, Nagarjuna will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s dream project ‘Brahmastra’, starring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Nagarjuna, also recently tweeted the first review of Laal Singh Chaddha which will mark the Bollywood debut of his actor-son Naga Chaitanya.