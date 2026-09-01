Nayanthara and Kavin’s Hi is now running in theatres, but fans are already wondering when and where the Tamil rom-com will make its digital debut. Here’s what we know so far about its OTT release.

Finally, the debut of Nayanthara and Kavin’s Hi has hit the big screen, bringing about a new romantic comedy to Tamil cinema with a new pair. Hi was released on August 28, 2026, after it was delayed in the previous date of August 14 because of the theatrical release of the film.

Now that the movie has hit the theaters, everyone’s eyes are fixed on the OTT release date. Although the streaming service has been confirmed, it still remains to be announced by the makers when the digital release of the film will take place.

Hi OTT Platform: Where To Watch?

The film featuring Nayanthara and Kavin will premiere on the streaming service Zee5 after it completes its theatrical stint. However, the makers have not announced the OTT release date officially.

Since Hi has just been released in theaters, the theatrical window is currently ongoing, which means viewers can look forward to its digital release soon.

What is Hi About?

Hi tells the story of Mayilsamy (Kavin) and Devayani (Nayanthara), two characters who venture out of their houses for reasons other than each other. Mayilsamy leaves his house in pursuit of love, and not through marriage arrangements while Devayani runs away from an undesired marriage.

Mayilsamy and Devayani finally meet at Chennai and begin an odd sort of friendship between them which turns into an hilarious situation when their families catch up to them.

Hi Cast and Crew

Besides the lead actors Kavin and Nayanthara, Hi stars K Bhagyaraj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, Sathyan, Amrutha Srinivasan and Aadhithya Kadhir amongst others. This is written and directed by Vishnu Edavan, with Jen Martin having composed its music.

The chemistry between Kavin and Nayanthara especially has been much appreciated in early reviews while the film itself has been termed light and fun to watch.

When Will Hi Be Released on OTT Platforms?

The movie Hi is slated for release on Zee5 after the theatrical screenings, although the exact date for this has not been shared by the production house. As this film has just come out on August 28th and is currently running in theatres, it may take some time before more information is provided about its OTT release.