The feud between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton has escalated to the point where another chapter would feel unnecessary. Their rivalry has become deeply personal, with General Manager Nick Aldis ruling that if either man initiates physicality before their scheduled clash, that superstar will never receive another Undisputed WWE Championship opportunity. This stipulation makes their eventual showdown the final test of a relationship that has completely unraveled.

The story carries enough history to support a definitive ending. Orton once served as a mentor to Rhodes, and Cody has often acknowledged The Viper’s influence on his career. That background makes their current hostility more meaningful than a standard singles feud.

Sunday Night’s Main Event should deliver a conclusive victory without interference or controversy. The loser can pivot to another program, while the winner immediately enters the Undisputed WWE Championship picture. Extending this rivalry beyond Atlanta would only stall both men’s next major stories.