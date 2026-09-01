3 WWE Rivalries That Must End Decisively At Sunday Night’s Main Event In Atlanta
Three heated WWE rivalries reach their breaking point in Atlanta. Discover which battles demand a clean finish and why prolonging them could hurt both stars’ momentum.
Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton
The feud between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton has escalated to the point where another chapter would feel unnecessary. Their rivalry has become deeply personal, with General Manager Nick Aldis ruling that if either man initiates physicality before their scheduled clash, that superstar will never receive another Undisputed WWE Championship opportunity. This stipulation makes their eventual showdown the final test of a relationship that has completely unraveled.
The story carries enough history to support a definitive ending. Orton once served as a mentor to Rhodes, and Cody has often acknowledged The Viper’s influence on his career. That background makes their current hostility more meaningful than a standard singles feud.
Sunday Night’s Main Event should deliver a conclusive victory without interference or controversy. The loser can pivot to another program, while the winner immediately enters the Undisputed WWE Championship picture. Extending this rivalry beyond Atlanta would only stall both men’s next major stories.
Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker
Oba Femi and Bron Breakker stand out as two of WWE’s most intimidating young powerhouses. Their confrontation feels tailor-made for a decisive ending, as the rivalry has centered on who represents WWE’s future. The recent contract signing intensified that tension, and both men have already exchanged personal insults and physical attacks, including a chaotic segment where Austin Theory was put through a table.
WWE has consistently presented Femi and Breakker as forces determined to lead the company. That is why Sunday Night’s Main Event should settle the argument. The match does not require a championship; the true prize is momentum. Whoever wins should leave Atlanta established as the next major singles star on RAW.
A clean victory would protect the importance of both men while giving one superstar bragging rights and a clear direction. Continuing the rivalry after Sunday risks draining its novelty. Femi could pursue a championship opportunity, while Breakker could target another established name. Ending their feud now ensures both wrestlers feel elevated.
Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill
Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill have perhaps the most obvious reason to conclude their rivalry at Sunday Night’s Main Event. Their feud has expanded beyond a simple disagreement, with both women surrounding themselves with allies. Flair will team with Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley against Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab in a six-woman tag team match.
Although not a singles bout, the company can still use this contest to determine the feud’s next direction. A decisive victory for Flair’s team could finally give Charlotte the upper hand, allowing Cargill to move toward a fresh rivalry. Alternatively, Cargill could score the winning pin and establish herself as the superior superstar, giving Flair reason to seek revenge later.
The better long-term choice may be to end the personal rivalry while keeping both women protected. Flair remains one of WWE’s biggest stars, while Cargill has enormous potential as a singles attraction. Their story has already succeeded in positioning Cargill as someone willing to challenge a legend.
Sunday Night’s Main Event should serve as the turning point. Once the six-woman tag concludes, WWE should separate Flair and Cargill creatively and give each woman a fresh objective.
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