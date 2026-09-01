Kareena Kapoor has done it again. The actress's facial expressions went viral as she attended the Daayra trailer launch in Mumbai along with Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Keep scrolling to know more.

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most loved and celebrated stars, making millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks, undying love for cinema, and the sheer elegance she brings to the screen every time. Just yesterday, the actress, full of excitement, attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film Daayra, a film by Meghna Gulzar also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Kareena's Expressions Go Viral

Apart from the trailer launch, what caught everyone's attention was Bebo's expressions. Yes, you read that right. Apart from yelling at the paps, saying, Kabhi idhar, kabhi udhar, heels pehna hai." Kareena also stole the show by being her truest self. The expressions were one in a million, and there's no denying that.

How Fan's Reacted!

One wrote, “Love her.” Another wrote, “Unfiltered , raw and REAL ! Love this.” Another fans wrote, “being a Diva suits her.”

While one more fan wrote, “Overacting suits only Bebo.” “Oh doubt, she’s expression, queen,” read another comment.

One more user wrote, “In love with her expression always.”

Another fan wrote, “Bebo ko ghar jaana hai, khaana khana hai late hogaya bohat.”

About Daayra

The official trailer for Daayra was released on August 31, 2026. The film's trailer showcases an intense and gripping cop drama starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Junglee Pictures and PEN Studios, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 18, 2026.