Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra spotted by paps at airport [PHOTOS]

Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and more were spotted at the airport today. Check out the exclusive photos of the same right here. Here's what your favourite celebrities wore today at the airport.

Salman Khan is known for his minimalistic fashion sense. Today, the actor was spotted at Mumbai airport. His fashion sense always leaves his fans stunned. He was seen opting for a simple blue navy t-shirt that he had paired with a quirky white hat. The Tiger 3 actor looks dapper in whatever he wears. He completed his attire with black jeans and shoes. It seems like the actor was not seen following the COVID-19 norms. Sooryavanshi filmmaker Rohit Shetty was spotted at the Mumbai airport today. He had once made an observation about airport looks and Bollywood stars calling paps to click them when they visited temples. He had told Indian Express about airport looks that, now there's a whole new expense of airport looks. Earlier, when photographers hadn't started clicking them there or people themselves didn't inform them about their arrival time, everyone travelled in shorts and vests. However, the filmmaker was not spotted in shorts and vests today.



To talk about Sidharth, he was last seen in Shershaah, where he had played the role of Vikram Batra while Kiara Advani had played the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Next up, he also has Thank God, which shall release soon.

Birthday girl Divya Khosla Kumar was seen celebrating her special day at the T-series office. She will next be seen in John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate 2.

Today Dhamaka actress Mrunal Thakur was spotted at Raheja Classique Club. Reportedly, she will be flying to Qatar tomorrow to attend the popular F1 race held in Doha.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at their residence in Bandra today. The couple looked stunning. Check out further photos below.

Kareena and Saif had moved to a new place in Bandra after the birth of their second son Jehangir. Initially, they used to stay at Fortune Heights whose interiors were done by Darshnini Shah. She has also done the interiors of their new home and according to her it is an extension of the old home. Their new house reportefly is located in Bandra's Satguru Sharan building complex.