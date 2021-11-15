Nora Fatehi spotted in Mumbai post Satyamev Jayate 2 song Kusu Kusu release [PHOTOS]

Nora Fatehi looked stunning in a simple yellow salwar suit with white palazzos. Check out all the photos of the actress in her latest ethnic attire here, which will give you fashionable goals.



It looks like Nora Fatehi is on cloud nine after the release of her song Kusu Kusu from Satyamev Jayate. It has been five days since the release of her music, and today the actress was snapped in the city.

She was seen embracing ethnic fashion sense like a boss. We surely need to take style tips from her. Nora chose to wear a pretty yellow salwar suit with white palazzos for her outing today. She happily posed for the paps and looked hot in her simple kurta set for her day look. The actress has a flair for ethnic attire, and the photos are proof of the same.

Her soothing yellow coloured suit was oversized, and it had white embroidery on the long sleeves and neckline. The embroidery design made her look gorgeous. Nora teamed her kurta set with white shade shoes. She did not wear any piece of jewellery and opted for a complete de-glam look.

The actress also left her silky tresses open and showed off her rosy cheeks and glowing skin. Isn't she looking beautiful?