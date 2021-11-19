Antim: The Final Truth new song: Salman Khan drops teaser of Koi Toh Aaega

Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Antim: The Final Truth will be out next week. Now lately, the makers have dropped the teaser of their next new song Koi Toh Aaega, which is a must watch.

Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Antim: The Final Truth will be releasing on November 26. The movie marks the release of Salman's movie after a gap of two years. His fans are head-over-heels in love with the trailer of the movie. Salman is seen in a different avatar and has been getting a love from social media. There has been a total hype about his character and how he has essayed the same.

Today, the film-makers have dropped a teaser of the next new song named Koi Toh Aaega that features Salman in a beat mode. Talking about the trailer of the movie it shows Salman in a calm and composed nature with a few action scenes. In Koi Toh Aaega, the actor is seen breaking bones and bashing heads. The teaser of the song testifies that the audiences will get to watch high octane drama on the big screen.

The song's music has been composed by Ravi Basrur, while Shabbir Ahmed has penned the lyrics of the song. The background voice is that of Ravi Basrur and the team. The movie is all set to release in theatres on November 26 and on Zee Studios also.

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana' Antim: The Final Truth has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. A few days backl the makers of the song hasd released a new song named Bhai ka birthday that has been sung by Sajid Khan. It shows Aayush's Rahuliya celebrating the birthday of a politician. As we see the politician cutting the cake with a sword, we see Rajveer Singh taking charge of the party as a security guard. While the gangsters celebrate the birthday of the goon, Salman and his troupe is seen enjoying a gig and showing off bhangra steps.

