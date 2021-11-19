  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Antim: The Final Truth new song: Salman Khan drops teaser of Koi Toh Aaega

    Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Antim: The Final Truth will be out next week. Now lately, the makers have dropped the teaser of their next new song Koi Toh Aaega, which is a must watch.

    Antim The Final Truth new song: Salman Khan drops teaser of Koi Toh Aaega SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 3:17 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Antim: The Final Truth will be releasing on November 26. The movie marks the release of Salman's movie after a gap of two years. His fans are head-over-heels in love with the trailer of the movie. Salman is seen in a different avatar and has been getting a love from social media. There has been a total hype about his character and how he has essayed the same.

    Today, the film-makers have dropped a teaser of the next new song named Koi Toh Aaega that features Salman in a beat mode. Talking about the trailer of the movie it shows Salman in a calm and composed nature with a few action scenes. In Koi Toh Aaega, the actor is seen breaking bones and bashing heads. The teaser of the song testifies that the audiences will get to watch high octane drama on the big screen.

    The song's music has been composed by  Ravi Basrur, while  Shabbir Ahmed has penned the lyrics of the song. The background voice is that of Ravi Basrur and the team.  The movie is all set to release in theatres on November 26 and on Zee Studios also.

    Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana' Antim: The Final Truth has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. A few days backl the makers of the song hasd released a new song named Bhai ka birthday that has been sung by Sajid Khan. It shows Aayush's Rahuliya celebrating the birthday of a politician. As we see the politician cutting the cake with a sword, we see Rajveer Singh taking charge of the party as a security guard. While the gangsters celebrate the birthday of the goon, Salman and his troupe is seen enjoying a gig and showing off bhangra steps.
     

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2021, 3:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bunty Aur Babli 2 Review: Watch the film with a pill, if you must! drb

    Bunty Aur Babli 2 Review: Watch the film with a pill, if you must!

    Neha Kakkar opens up about her pregnancy rumours, gives Rohanpreet Singh tight hug [WATCH] SCJ

    Neha Kakkar opens up about her pregnancy rumours, gives Rohanpreet Singh tight hug [WATCH]

    Indira Gandhi birthday: Kangana Ranaut takes a major dig at former Prime Minister (Read post) RCB

    Indira Gandhi birthday: Kangana Ranaut takes a major dig at former Prime Minister (Read post)

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and many others wish fans SCJ

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and many others wish fans

    Farm Laws Repeal: From Kangana Ranaut to Tapsee Pannu, here's how celebs reacted to PM Modi's announcement RCB

    Farm Laws Repeal: From Kangana Ranaut to Tapsee Pannu, here's how celebs reacted to PM Modi's announcement

    Recent Stories

    Bunty Aur Babli 2 Review: Watch the film with a pill, if you must! drb

    Bunty Aur Babli 2 Review: Watch the film with a pill, if you must!

    Neha Kakkar opens up about her pregnancy rumours, gives Rohanpreet Singh tight hug [WATCH] SCJ

    Neha Kakkar opens up about her pregnancy rumours, gives Rohanpreet Singh tight hug [WATCH]

    Politicising sports hurts Olympic spirit says China as US indicated at diplomatic boycott gcw

    Politicising sports hurts Olympic spirit, says China as US indicated at diplomatic boycott

    Instagram to soon allow users to put music on videos photos on their feed gcw

    Instagram to soon allow users to put music on videos, photos on their feed

    US President Biden announces considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing-dnm

    US President Biden announces considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic speaks ahead of Kerala Blasters' clash against ATK Mohun Bagan (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic speaks ahead of Kerala Blasters' clash against ATK Mohun Bagan (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan's opening clash vs Kerala Blasters (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan's opening clash vs Kerala Blasters (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    Video Icon
    US designates Pakistan China Iran Myanmar North Korea Russia Saudi Arabia as nations of particular concern for religious freedom violation

    US designates Pakistan, China as nations of particular concern for religious freedom violation

    Video Icon
    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars

    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars (WATCH)

    Video Icon