Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rihanna SEXY photos: Singer flaunts her HOT body in BOLD transparent lingerie for brand 'Savage X Fenty' ad

    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    The singer and entrepreneur, Rihanna, flaunted her curves while advertising her own Savage Signature Script line of bras, knickers, teddies and sleep tops.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rihanna launched her first Savage X Fenty collection in 2024, and she looked stunning doing it. The Signature Script Collection is a complete selection of lace lingerie for everyone and every body.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The collection includes slip dresses, bras, and panties in pastel hues ideal for spring and traditional shapes in black and neutral tones. The singer and businesswoman flaunted her curves while advertising her own Savage Signature Script line of bras, knickers, teddies, and sleep tops.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rihanna, 36, struck several coquettish postures as she introduced the new collection, which is available on her Savage x Fenty website. Captioning the post, she wrote: 'bill this long…..put it on another room.' 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sprawled on a hotel bed decked with Savage sheets and pillows, the Bajan singer is shown signing a massive bill on a silver tray while modelling key pieces from her current collection. 
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rihanna and A$AP (actual name Rakim Mayers) were longtime friends who also worked together before falling in love four years ago and starting a family.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Signature Script Collection was formally unveiled today, April 1, 2024, with designs in four distinct colours intended to "make you feel empowered and hot any time of day."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Boney Kapoor credits Salman Khan for Arjun Kapoor's weight loss, terms their current equation 'not that good' RKK

    Boney Kapoor credits Salman Khan for Arjun Kapoor's weight loss, terms their current equation 'not that good'

    Priyanka Chopra in Disney's upcoming film 'Tiger'; actress lent her voice as tigress called Amba RBA

    Priyanka Chopra in Disney's upcoming film 'Tiger'; actress lent her voice as tigress called Amba

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmin gets highest nomination votes from housemates rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmin gets highest nomination votes from housemates

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmin Jaffer ends friendship with Gabri; Here's why RKN

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmin Jaffer ends friendship with Gabri; Here's why

    Did Salman Khan do bartending at Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor's wedding? RKK

    Did Salman Khan do bartending at Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor's wedding?

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel price on April 2: Here's how much it costs in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on April 2: Here's how much it costs in your city

    How to Get More Followers on TikTok

    How to Get More Followers on TikTok

    SHOCKING! Man brutally attacked with iron rod in Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar; WATCH viral video vkp

    SHOCKING! Man brutally attacked with iron rod in Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar; WATCH viral video

    Iran warns retaliation after Israeli strike on consulate in Syria; protesters burn Israel, US flags (WATCH) snt

    Iran warns retaliation after Israeli strike on consulate in Syria; protesters burn Israel, US flags (WATCH)

    Score Big: Expert Tips and Tricks for IPL Season Triumph

    Score Big: Expert Tips and Tricks for IPL Season Triumph

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon