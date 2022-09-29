Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding: 'Rajouri Garden Ke Choley Bhature' to desi street food- here's the menu

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Food menu includes the actress's favourite delicacies from Delhi's streets. According to reports, the wedding festivities is full of yummy desi treat.



Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, a Bollywood couple, are about to start a happy marriage. After almost six years of dating, the couple is ready to be married. Every little aspect of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding, from the location to the decorations to the guest lists, has become the talk of the town.



Food is the most crucial component of any wedding. According to accounts, the wedding festivities include lots of delicious Indian food.

The celebrations for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding will begin on September 30, 2022, and end on October 7, 2022. The events will take place in Delhi and Mumbai. Richa's favourite street foods, from Rajouri Garden Ke Choley Bhature to Natraj Ki Chaat, are considered when creating the menu.



Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra created the bride's pre-wedding attire, and Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil created the stylish attire for the groom. The 175-year-old Bikaner jeweller Khajanchi family will make the actress's jewellery just for her.

Regarding the location of their wedding, the couple skipped the traditional location. They made the star-studded decision to hold their reception at The Great Eastern Home, a modern furniture store housed inside a 176-year-old Mumbai mill. The 110-year-old Gymkhana Club in Delhi will serve as the venue for the wedding celebrations.

The actor's love of nature is reflected in the design, which is greatly influenced by it and features natural materials like wood, flowers, jute, and other things.

