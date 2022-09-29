Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding: 'Rajouri Garden Ke Choley Bhature' to desi street food- here's the menu

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 8:51 AM IST

    Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Food menu includes the actress's favourite delicacies from Delhi's streets. According to reports, the wedding festivities is full of yummy desi treat.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, a Bollywood couple, are about to start a happy marriage. After almost six years of dating, the couple is ready to be married. Every little aspect of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding, from the location to the decorations to the guest lists, has become the talk of the town.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Food is the most crucial component of any wedding. According to accounts, the wedding festivities include lots of delicious Indian food.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The celebrations for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding will begin on September 30, 2022, and end on October 7, 2022. The events will take place in Delhi and Mumbai. Richa's favourite street foods, from Rajouri Garden Ke Choley Bhature to Natraj Ki Chaat, are considered when creating the menu.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra created the bride's pre-wedding attire, and Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil created the stylish attire for the groom. The 175-year-old Bikaner jeweller Khajanchi family will make the actress's jewellery just for her.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Regarding the location of their wedding, the couple skipped the traditional location. They made the star-studded decision to hold their reception at The Great Eastern Home, a modern furniture store housed inside a 176-year-old Mumbai mill. The 110-year-old Gymkhana Club in Delhi will serve as the venue for the wedding celebrations.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actor's love of nature is reflected in the design, which is greatly influenced by it and features natural materials like wood, flowers, jute, and other things. Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan FIRST Review: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya's film a HIT or FLOP?

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    For the uninitiated, the couple met while working on the set of "Fukrey" and fell in love. They had originally planned to wed in April 2020, but they postponed the ceremony because of several challenges and a pandemic. Also Read: Naane Varuvean Review: Is Dhanush's psychological thriller worth your time and money?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds confirms Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine; watch their funny announcement video RBA

    Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds confirms Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine; watch their funny announcement video

    Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and others offer condolences to Mahesh Babu; Indira Devi's funeral in Hyderabad RBA

    Indira Devi Demise: Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and others offer condolences to Mahesh Babu

    Two Malayalam actresses were sexually harassed during film promotion at Kozhikode mall RBA

    Two Malayalam actresses were sexually harassed during film promotion at Kozhikode mall

    Allu Arjun's fans get ready for Pushpa 2's first look; here's when the movie will be out RBA

    Allu Arjun's fans get ready for Pushpa 2's first look; here's when the movie will be out

    Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passes away in Hyderabad; she suffered from age-related health issues RBA

    Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passes away in Hyderabad; she suffered from age-related health issues

    Recent Stories

    Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds confirms Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine; watch their funny announcement video RBA

    Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds confirms Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine; watch their funny announcement video

    Naane Varuvean Review: Is Dhanush's psychological thriller worth your time and money? Read this NOW RBA

    Naane Varuvean Review: Is Dhanush's psychological thriller worth your time and money? Read this NOW

    World Heart Day 2022: 4 daily habits which are high-risk factors for Heart Disease RBA

    World Heart Day 2022: 4 daily habits which are high-risk factors for Heart Disease

    Navaratri 2022 Day 4M aa Kushmanda, Puja Vidhi Muhurat Colour and Bhog sur

    Navaratri 2022 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour and Bhog

    World Heart Day 2022: Are women less prone to heart attacks? RBA

    World Heart Day 2022: Are women less prone to heart attacks?

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon
    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon
    Exclusive India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    Exclusive: 'India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Irfan Pathan

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Exclusive: Jacques Kallis backs South Africa or India to clinch coveted trophy-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Exclusive: Jacques Kallis backs South Africa or India to clinch coveted trophy

    Video Icon