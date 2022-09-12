Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding update: The couple to tie the knot on October 6 in Mumbai

Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are prepared to be hitched. We've started the preparations and have insider information on their wedding.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Finally, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's "D-day" has arrived. The pair's wedding has long been the topic of much discussion, but not any more.



Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are prepared to be hitched. The actors are all set to celebrate their marriage with festivities in Delhi and Mumbai at the end of September and the first week of October, over 2.5 years after their wedding was originally scheduled but was postponed due to the epidemic.



Our sources claim that the pre-wedding celebrations would start on September 30 and go for three days at the Delhi Gymkhana. On October 1, there will be a Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony. On October 2, Ali and Richa will also host a wedding celebration for their wider circle of relatives and friends. Also Read: House of the Dragon, Episode 4: Fans loved Daemon-Rhaenyra, hail Westeros’ abortion policy

After three days of festivities in Delhi, the actor couple will go to Mumbai for the remaining celebrations. The pair will exchange vows in a private ceremony on October 6 in a leased home in Mumbai, followed by a lavish banquet for their Bollywood pals on October 7 at the South Mumbai hotel.



