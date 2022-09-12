Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    VIRAL Video: Ranveer Singh gets slapped by a fan at SIIMA Awards 2022 (WATCH)

    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh accidentally gets slapped in the face as fans mobbed him for selfies on the red carpet of the SIIMA Awards 2022 in Bengaluru 
     

    Video: Ranveer Singh gets slapped by a fan at SIIMA Awards 2022 (WATCH) RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    Talented powerhouse of Bollywood Ranveer Singh has a sizable following worldwide. When they see him, his admirers frequently swarm the actor for selfies. Similar events occurred on the star-studded SIIMA Awards 2022 red carpet, which was hosted on Sunday night in Bengaluru. 

    Fans crowded around the Simmba star and shouted for photographs just as he made a spectacular entrance, creating a scenario like a mob. A fan accidentally struck Ranveer in the face during this commotion, but he was unharmed.

    Also Read: It’s a boy! Rajinikanth’s daughter, Soundarya, gives birth to her second child

    On social media, a similar video has gained a lot of traction. In the video, the 83-year-old actor is surrounded by fans taking photos. He agreed to several of his little admirers' requests and took pictures with them. Fans swarmed Ranveer as soon as he unexpectedly entered, creating a hectic scene as they hoped to catch a glimpse of the actor. 

    Tight security did not prevent a mob-like atmosphere from being rapidly created by ecstatic fans. Ranveer, therefore accidentally slapped a fan in the face, but he remained composed and did not lose it.

    At the star-studded awards ceremony, which was attended by a who's who of the south Indian film industry, including Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Yash, Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde, Shalini Pandey, and others, the Gully Boy actor looked handsome in a white tuxedo that he paired with fashionable sunglasses.

    Notably, the 10th Edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards presented Ranveer Singh with the "Most Loved Hindi Actor in South Industry" honour (SIIMA). I'm grateful to be allowed to do this, just to be an artist, the attractive actor stated in his address. I get to make a livelihood doing what I enjoy. Thank you to everyone for their love and acceptance.

    Also Read: SEXY-BOLD pictures and video: Shama Sikander teases side boobs in a pink nightgown

    Ranveer most recently took home the Best Actor prize at the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022 for his performance in the sports film 83.

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SIIMA 2022 winners list: Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and another won trophy in Bengaluru RBA

    SIIMA 2022 winners list: Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and another won trophy in Bengaluru

    Prabhas uncle Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad RBA

    Prabhas’ uncle, Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad

    Hot video Monalisa scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra song will drive you crazy WATCH drb

    Hot video: Monalisa's scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Brahmastra' song will drive you crazy (WATCH)

    Dhokha Round D Corner Trailer Out R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana film is a promising thriller drb

    Dhokha Round D Corner Trailer Out: R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana's film is a promising thriller

    All well between Salaar director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas drb

    All well between 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas?

    Recent Stories

    Ahmedabad police bust AAP fake news of raid on Gujarat party office

    Ahmedabad police bust AAP fake news of raid on Gujarat party office

    tesla spacex ceo Elon Musk responds to hacked verified Twitter accounts spamming him with crypto scam links snt

    'Sigh': Elon Musk responds to hacked verified Twitter accounts spamming him with crypto scam links

    Queen Elizabeth's funeral: No selfies with coffin, officials issue rules for final respects AJR

    Queen Elizabeth's funeral: No selfies with coffin, officials issue rules for final respects

    5 top destinations for paragliding in India drb

    5 top destinations for paragliding in India

    Asia Cup 2022 Final: I criticised Mohammad Rizwan, people attacked me on social media - Wasim Akram-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: 'I criticised Md. Rizwan, people attacked me on social media' - Wasim Akram

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon