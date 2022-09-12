VIRAL Video: Ranveer Singh gets slapped by a fan at SIIMA Awards 2022 (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh accidentally gets slapped in the face as fans mobbed him for selfies on the red carpet of the SIIMA Awards 2022 in Bengaluru

Talented powerhouse of Bollywood Ranveer Singh has a sizable following worldwide. When they see him, his admirers frequently swarm the actor for selfies. Similar events occurred on the star-studded SIIMA Awards 2022 red carpet, which was hosted on Sunday night in Bengaluru.

Fans crowded around the Simmba star and shouted for photographs just as he made a spectacular entrance, creating a scenario like a mob. A fan accidentally struck Ranveer in the face during this commotion, but he was unharmed.

Also Read: It’s a boy! Rajinikanth’s daughter, Soundarya, gives birth to her second child

On social media, a similar video has gained a lot of traction. In the video, the 83-year-old actor is surrounded by fans taking photos. He agreed to several of his little admirers' requests and took pictures with them. Fans swarmed Ranveer as soon as he unexpectedly entered, creating a hectic scene as they hoped to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Tight security did not prevent a mob-like atmosphere from being rapidly created by ecstatic fans. Ranveer, therefore accidentally slapped a fan in the face, but he remained composed and did not lose it.

At the star-studded awards ceremony, which was attended by a who's who of the south Indian film industry, including Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Yash, Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde, Shalini Pandey, and others, the Gully Boy actor looked handsome in a white tuxedo that he paired with fashionable sunglasses.

Notably, the 10th Edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards presented Ranveer Singh with the "Most Loved Hindi Actor in South Industry" honour (SIIMA). I'm grateful to be allowed to do this, just to be an artist, the attractive actor stated in his address. I get to make a livelihood doing what I enjoy. Thank you to everyone for their love and acceptance.

Also Read: SEXY-BOLD pictures and video: Shama Sikander teases side boobs in a pink nightgown

Ranveer most recently took home the Best Actor prize at the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022 for his performance in the sports film 83.