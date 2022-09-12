Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    House of the Dragon, Episode 4: Fans loved Daemon-Rhaenyra, hail Westeros’ abortion policy

    House of the Dragon Episode 4 features Daemon's return as a conqueror, Crabfeeder's demise, King Viserys' pardon of Daemon, and Rhaenyra's reemergence as a shining star. Netizens also applaud Westeros’ Abortion Policy as they compare it with the US' policy and criticise the US

    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 1:49 PM IST

    The fourth episode of House of the Dragon has aired, and fans have consistently come back to Twitter to gush over it. The following contains spoilers if you haven't yet watched the episode. Daemon returns in this episode as a conqueror, Crabfeeder is killed, King Viserys pardons Daemon, and Rhaenyra once more shines. 

    Viserys continues to attempt to force Rhaenyra into marriage, while Daemon has taken over as the ruler of the Narrow Sea. Naturally, she rejects each and every one of her lacklustre suitors. As Daemon and Rhaenyra come acquainted after connecting over their different views on marriage, the incest storylines intensify. Daemon, nevertheless, interrupts their meeting.

    The princess is shown to the Street of Silk at night by Daemon when Rhaenyra curtails her tour of Westeros, according to the episode's synopsis. The episode's conclusion reveals that Rhaenyra was instructed to terminate her kid if she chose not to carry it. In that scenario, Maester approaches Rhaenyra bearing a tea intended to "relieve her of any undesired repercussions" and brought by her father.

    Netizens on Twitter began mocking the US for its abortion policy and praised the show for showing Westeros’ abortion policy. As most abortions are now banned in at least 12 states in the US, netizens ridiculed the US’ abortion policy. 

    One of the users wrote, “Y’all how the hell is it possible that it’s easier to get an abortion in Westeros than in America? what is happening with this tea ☕ and does medicare cover it? #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD #Rhaenyra”. Another wrote, “Me realizing Westeros has better abortion access than some states in the US.” 

    A few of them were shocked to see how Westeros in House of Dragons is cooler than the US? “How the fuck does Westeros have better abortion policy than Texas?”, wrote a fan. 

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2022, 1:49 PM IST
