Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealing picture: 5 times Jennifer Lopez did a sexy photoshoot for her beauty brand

    First Published Jul 30, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez, who recently got married to ‘Batman’ ben Affleck, is one bold celebrity from the West. Here are some pictures from the photoshoot that she did for her brand ‘JLO Beauty’.

    Image: JLO Beauty/Instagram

    Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is one of the hottest celebrities in the world. She also joins the league of celebrities from the showbiz who turned into entrepreneurs by starting brands and ventures of their own. Like many others, JLo also started a business of her own by entering the world of cosmetics and beauty. She is the proud owner of ‘JLO Beauty’, a cosmetics brand that launched a few years ago. And when she has a brand, you sure know that it is JLo who will be endorsing it and doing the photoshoots. Check out these five pictures from her brand shoots that are so hot that you can’t miss!

    Image: JLO Beauty/Instagram

    Early this week, Jennifer Lopez launched a new beauty product – a ‘booty balm’. The product was sold out in a record time, as claimed by her brand.

    ALSO READ: Ben Affleck to return as Batman in 'Aquaman 2'; confirms Jason Momoa

    Image: JLO Beauty/Instagram

    For the ‘booty balm’, Jennifer Lopez did a jaw-dropping video campaign that showed her sexy most avatar, revealing most of her skin in it.

    ALSO READ: SEXY VIDEO: Disha Patani's sensuous expressions in latest post cannot be missed by her fans

    Image: JLO Beauty/Instagram

    With her brand ‘JLO Beauty’ Jennifer Lopez keeps on launching various productions including a wide range of body lotions, serums, creams and more.

    Image: JLO Beauty/Instagram

    Meanwhile, the 53-year-old actor, singer and entrepreneur, Jennifer Lopez has been a lot in the news lately, for her personal life.

    Image: JLO Beauty/Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez recently married her long-time beau, actor Ben Affleck. The two got married at a drive-in chapel and surprised their fans the next day after their wedding.

    Pictures from the chapel wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were shared by the former through her newsletter. She also made an announcement of the same on her Instagram with a picture that she posted.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amidst break-up rumours, Tiger Shroff shares an appreciation post for Disha Patani drb

    Amidst break-up rumours, Tiger Shroff shares an appreciation post for Disha Patani

    SEXY VIDEO Disha Patani sensuous expressions in latest post cannot be missed by her fans drb

    SEXY VIDEO: Disha Patani's sensuous expressions in latest post cannot be missed by her fans

    Who was Rasik Dave Actor Ketki husband passed away at 65 drb

    Who was Rasik Dave? Actor Ketki’s husband passed away at 65

    Hollywood Ben Affleck to return as Batman in Aquaman 2 confirms Jason Momoa drb

    Ben Affleck to return as Batman in 'Aquaman 2'; confirms Jason Momoa

    Ram Setu Subramanian Swamy to sue Akshay Kumar over falsification drb

    Ram Setu: Subramanian Swamy to sue Akshay Kumar over ‘falsification’

    Recent Stories

    Muharram 2022: Know everything about Al Hijri date, rituals, significance here - adt

    Muharram 2022: Know everything about Al Hijri date, rituals, significance here

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: The ultimate goal is to win ICC T20 World Cup - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: 'The ultimate goal is to win ICC T20 World Cup' - Dinesh Karthik

    Amidst break-up rumours, Tiger Shroff shares an appreciation post for Disha Patani drb

    Amidst break-up rumours, Tiger Shroff shares an appreciation post for Disha Patani

    FA Community Shield 2022: Pep Guardiola issues Erling Haaland warning ahead of Liverpool tie-ayh

    FA Community Shield 2022: Pep Guardiola issues Erling Haaland warning ahead of Liverpool tie

    Stop calling your company a family, says CEO; here's why - adt

    'Stop calling your company a family,' says CEO; here's why

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon