Revealing picture: 5 times Jennifer Lopez did a sexy photoshoot for her beauty brand

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez, who recently got married to ‘Batman’ ben Affleck, is one bold celebrity from the West. Here are some pictures from the photoshoot that she did for her brand ‘JLO Beauty’.

Image: JLO Beauty/Instagram

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is one of the hottest celebrities in the world. She also joins the league of celebrities from the showbiz who turned into entrepreneurs by starting brands and ventures of their own. Like many others, JLo also started a business of her own by entering the world of cosmetics and beauty. She is the proud owner of ‘JLO Beauty’, a cosmetics brand that launched a few years ago. And when she has a brand, you sure know that it is JLo who will be endorsing it and doing the photoshoots. Check out these five pictures from her brand shoots that are so hot that you can’t miss!

Early this week, Jennifer Lopez launched a new beauty product – a ‘booty balm’. The product was sold out in a record time, as claimed by her brand. ALSO READ: Ben Affleck to return as Batman in 'Aquaman 2'; confirms Jason Momoa

For the ‘booty balm’, Jennifer Lopez did a jaw-dropping video campaign that showed her sexy most avatar, revealing most of her skin in it. ALSO READ: SEXY VIDEO: Disha Patani's sensuous expressions in latest post cannot be missed by her fans

With her brand ‘JLO Beauty’ Jennifer Lopez keeps on launching various productions including a wide range of body lotions, serums, creams and more.

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old actor, singer and entrepreneur, Jennifer Lopez has been a lot in the news lately, for her personal life.

