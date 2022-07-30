Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY VIDEO: Disha Patani's sensuous expressions in latest post cannot be missed by her fans

    Disha Patani is undoubtedly a hot sensation in the Hindi film industry. Whether it is about her acting or looks, she never fails to impress her fandom. Watch this video where she shows some sensuous moves and expressions.

    SEXY VIDEO Disha Patani sensuous expressions in latest post cannot be missed by her fans
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 30, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Disha Patani has been grabbing all the attention lately, especially with the release of Ek Villain Returns which hit the theatres on Friday. Throughout the promotions of the film, Disha was seen displaying her best foot forward in terms of fashion. Every outfit that the actor wore for the promotional activities was chic in its own way.

    From donning a black crop top and A-line slit skirt to a gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline, Disha Patani’s look has left the fashion police impressed. And now, a new video of Disha Patani has emerged on social media from a recently conducted photoshoot that the actor did for a magazine.

    The actor was seen donning a bluish ensemble that came with a studded crop top and a lehenga-like skirt with feathers attached. Disha Patani’s look from the shoot appeared in the tones of an ethnic and western fusion.

    See the video here:

    Meanwhile, on the personal front, Disha Patani has been in the news for her alleged break-up with actor Tiger Shroff. The two actors were rumoured to have dated for nearly six years, and recently, they called it quits, reportedly. However, there has been no confirmation from either Disha Patani or Tiger Shroff regarding their rumoured relationship, let alone their alleged breakup.

    Amidst this, Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, gave a shout-out to Disha Patani on the release of her film ‘Ek Villain Returns’. Ayesha, shared a poster of the film featuring Disha, on her Instagram handle which was later re-shared by the actor herself.

    Meanwhile, Ek Villain Returns stars Disha Patani along with actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. While the film received mixed reviews from the audience, it managed to rake in roughly Rs 6 crore on its opening day.

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
