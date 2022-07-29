Ben Affleck to return as Batman in 'Aquaman 2'; confirms Jason Momoa

Good news for all the ‘Batman’ fans. If actor Ben Affleck was your favourite ‘Batman’ then get ready to see him donning the classy suits of ‘Bruce Wayne’. An interesting spoiler about Affleck’s return to the screens as ‘Batman’ has been dropped by none other than ‘Aquaman’ actor Jason Momoa. The ‘Game of Thrones’ star revealed that Affleck will be seen in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'.

The ‘Aquaman 2’ spoiler was revealed by Jason Momoa through his social media account, as per the reports. The 42-year-old actor took to his social media to first tease his fans about coming "back on set" and later saying, "can't tell you what I'm doing" as it's "top secret".

"All I can say is, thank you to one of my favorite production companies for having me and taking care of the environment, because I can't say much more," Jason Momoa said in the video. "But good things are happening," he added.

He was however "busted" by his fans who were on a tour at the studio. As he filmed the fans who were touring on the bus, Jason Momoa said, "Well, it's not a f**king secret anymore, is it?", before he apologised for cursing in front of the kids.

"That's what happens, Warner Bros., when you walk out of your set and there's our fans. ... Well, we tried to keep it a secret," added Jason Momoa. And then, he mistakenly showed Ben Affleck in the trailer.

Captioning the footage, he wrote: "I'm lost. Ooops sorry BA i've never worked here." Furthermore, he shared a couple of pictures with Ben Affleck. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "REUNITED bruce and arthur.”

While Ben Affleck's sleek suit may have dropped hints about his return as Bruce Wayne, it is still unclear if he will don the bat suit once again in the 'Aquaman' sequel.