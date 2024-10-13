Reason behind Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours OUT

Social media users have revealed another perspective about what went wrong with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's alleged strained relationship has been circulating for some time. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was the starting point. It wasn't Ash and Abhi who showed up together.

Aishwarya brought her daughter, Aaradhya, while Abhishek brought Amitabh, Jaya, Shweta, and their children. A subsequent Instagram post mentioning Abhishek's divorce sparked even more rumours.

Netizens, in particular, have made much of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding. However, according to a Reddit member, the couple's problems are unrelated to Jaya and Shweta Bachchan.

They supposedly had marital problems a long time ago. According to the user, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan resides on a property different from her mother and daughter's. The Reddit user claims that Aishwarya owns vast real estate holdings and has never relied on the Bachchans for financial support. Her acting career is also thriving.

According to the source, Abhishek Bachchan is allegedly unstable emotionally and uneasy in his marriage, and he has been crying over his failures. He would get more hopeful with every film, but alas, his luck would always run out. Things became ugly, though, when rumours began circulating that Abhishek had an affair with Nimrat Kaur, his co-star in Dasvi, and then cheated on Aishwarya.

After realising his error, Abhishek broke up with Kaur and they are no longer together. Although Ash and Abhi are no longer physically together, the Reddit user noted that they have decided against filing for a divorce.

All we have so far are rumours and hypotheses, which may or may not be accurate. It is unclear whether Aishwarya and Abhishek are split up. We must patiently await the couple's clarification on the matter. Ash recently sent birthday wishes to actor and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. Along with Aaradhya Bachchan, she posted a vintage snapshot of Big B.

Latest Videos