    Reason behind Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours OUT

    Social media users have revealed another perspective about what went wrong with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 4:11 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 4:11 PM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's alleged strained relationship has been circulating for some time. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was the starting point. It wasn't Ash and Abhi who showed up together. 

    article_image2

    Aishwarya brought her daughter, Aaradhya, while Abhishek brought Amitabh, Jaya, Shweta, and their children. A subsequent Instagram post mentioning Abhishek's divorce sparked even more rumours. 

    article_image3

    Netizens, in particular, have made much of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding. However, according to a Reddit member, the couple's problems are unrelated to Jaya and Shweta Bachchan. 

    article_image4

    They supposedly had marital problems a long time ago. According to the user, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan resides on a property different from her mother and daughter's. The Reddit user claims that Aishwarya owns vast real estate holdings and has never relied on the Bachchans for financial support. Her acting career is also thriving. 

    article_image5

    According to the source, Abhishek Bachchan is allegedly unstable emotionally and uneasy in his marriage, and he has been crying over his failures. He would get more hopeful with every film, but alas, his luck would always run out. Things became ugly, though, when rumours began circulating that Abhishek had an affair with Nimrat Kaur, his co-star in Dasvi, and then cheated on Aishwarya.

    article_image6

    After realising his error, Abhishek broke up with Kaur and they are no longer together. Although Ash and Abhi are no longer physically together, the Reddit user noted that they have decided against filing for a divorce. 

    article_image7

    All we have so far are rumours and hypotheses, which may or may not be accurate. It is unclear whether Aishwarya and Abhishek are split up. We must patiently await the couple's clarification on the matter. Ash recently sent birthday wishes to actor and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. Along with Aaradhya Bachchan, she posted a vintage snapshot of Big B.

