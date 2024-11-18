spirituality

Mahakumbh 2025: A 12-Year Cycle Explained

Mahakumbh's link to the Samudra Manthan myth

Mahakumbh is connected to the mythical churning of the ocean. Gods and demons churned the ocean, producing gems and a nectar of immortality.

Gods and demons clash over the nectar

A struggle arose between gods and demons for the nectar. To protect it, Vishnu entrusted it to Garuda.

Why Mahakumbh is held in these 4 places

Garuda flew with the nectar. Drops fell on 4 places: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik. Kumbh Mela is held here every 12 years.

Why every 12 years?

The 12-year cycle is based on mythology and astrology. The battle for nectar lasted 12 divine days.

12 divine days equal 12 Earth years

These 12 divine days are equivalent to 12 Earth years. Planetary positions, especially Jupiter, determine Kumbh Mela dates.

When is Kumbh in Prayagraj?

Kumbh Mela is based on planetary alignments. It's in Prayagraj when Jupiter is in Taurus and the Sun is in Capricorn.

When is Kumbh in Haridwar?

When Jupiter is in Aquarius and the Sun is in Aries.

When is Kumbh in Nashik?

When both Jupiter and the Sun are in Leo.

When is Kumbh in Ujjain?

When Jupiter is in Leo and the Sun is in Aries.

