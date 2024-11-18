Mahakumbh 2025: A 12-Year Cycle Explained

spirituality
Mahakumbh is connected to the mythical churning of the ocean. Gods and demons churned the ocean, producing gems and a nectar of immortality.
A struggle arose between gods and demons for the nectar. To protect it, Vishnu entrusted it to Garuda.
Garuda flew with the nectar. Drops fell on 4 places: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik. Kumbh Mela is held here every 12 years.
The 12-year cycle is based on mythology and astrology. The battle for nectar lasted 12 divine days.
These 12 divine days are equivalent to 12 Earth years. Planetary positions, especially Jupiter, determine Kumbh Mela dates.
Kumbh Mela is based on planetary alignments. It's in Prayagraj when Jupiter is in Taurus and the Sun is in Capricorn.
When Jupiter is in Aquarius and the Sun is in Aries.
When both Jupiter and the Sun are in Leo.
When Jupiter is in Leo and the Sun is in Aries.