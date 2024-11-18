Vande Bharat vs Rajdhani Express: Which Indian Railways' train is better?

The Vande Bharat sleeper train is poised to transform overnight train journeys in India, offering significant upgrades over the Rajdhani Express. With enhanced speed, comfort, and safety features, including improved sleeping berths, automatic doors, and bio-vacuum toilets, it promises a superior travel experience.

Indian Railways is getting ready to introduce the Vande Bharat sleeper train, which would be a major improvement over the Rajdhani Express. With its improved speed, comfort, and safety features, the Vande Bharat sleeper seeks to completely transform overnight travel. The Vande Bharat sleeper will provide a number of improvements over the Rajdhani Express, which has long been a well-liked option for first-rate train travel.

Compared to the Rajdhani Express, the Vande Bharat sleeper train is intended to provide more comfort, speed, and safety. Improved fire safety systems, bio-vacuum restrooms, automated doors, and better beds are all features of this self-propelled train. 1. Faster speed: With a maximum speed of 160 km/h, the Vande Bharat sleeper train offers faster acceleration and deceleration, leading to noticeably reduced journey times. 2. Sleeping berths: According to Indian Railways, this new train's sleepers have been improved with more padding for better sleeping comfort. The ladders also make it simpler to reach the middle and top berths. 3. Need of a locomotive: The Vande Bharat sleeper doesn't require a locomotive because it is self-propelled, in contrast to the Rajdhani Express. This design cuts down on turnaround time at stations by including driver cabins at both ends.

Indian Railways

4. Dust-free trains: The train's completely enclosed gangways ensure more effective air conditioning throughout and contribute to a dust-free environment. 5. Material used: Austenitic steel is used for the side walls, roof, end walls, floor sheets, and cab for increased strength and security. 6. Automatic doors: For increased passenger convenience, the Vande Bharat sleeper train has driver-controlled automated entry and exit doors in addition to automatic linking doors between coaches. 7. Hygiene is a must: The train has shower cubicles in the air-conditioned first class coach and bio-vacuum toilets with touch-free fixtures.

8. Safety equipped: The train has deformation tubes and crash buffers for increased safety. In addition, it has a fire barrier wall for extra security and complies with EN 45545 HL3 fire safety standards. 9. Smooth travels: According to railway authorities, the trip on the Vande Bharat sleeper would be smoother and less jerky. The prototype can carry 823 passengers in its 16 coaches, which include one AC first-class, four AC 2-tier, and eleven AC 3-tier coaches. 10. Design: The Vande Bharat sleeper train is expected to outperform Rajdhani trains, especially in terms of fire safety regulations, according to the reports. To improve ride quality, it will make use of various couplers and optimal design elements.

