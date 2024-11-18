Onion prices touch Rs 100: Kolkata and rest of India feel the pinch

Onion prices are bringing tears to the eyes of consumers. Prices are not expected to decrease soon and are feared to rise further. This marks the highest onion price increase in the last five years.

Onion Prices Soar

Buying onions has now become a tear-jerking experience for everyone, especially the middle and lower classes, as prices continue to skyrocket.

Onion Price Hike

Onion prices are nearing Rs 100 per kg. In some places, onions are being sold at Rs 70-80 per kg. A shortage in onion production is the primary reason for the price increase. Onion prices typically rise during this time of year, but this year's increase is unusually steep.

Rate of Price Increase

Onion prices, which were around Rs 50 per kg a few days ago across the country, including Kolkata, have now increased to Rs 70-80 per kg, even reaching Rs 90 in some areas.

Major Onion Production Centers

Nashik in Maharashtra is the largest onion producing region in India, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. Several other states, including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, also contribute to onion production.

Maharashtra's Significance

Maharashtra accounts for approximately 43% of India's onion production. Despite ongoing state elections, onion prices haven't decreased, leading to concerns of further price hikes.

Lasalgaon Onion Prices

On November 6, the wholesale onion price at Lasalgaon, India's largest onion market, reached Rs 5656 per quintal, a five-year high. Onions are being sold online for Rs 70-80 per kg, down from Rs 90-100 last week.

Onion Price Stability

Onion prices remained stable for most of the year but began to rise in October. Heavy rainfall in central India damaged crops, and the previous year's stored rabi crop was depleted by March 2024, leading to a nationwide shortage and soaring prices.

