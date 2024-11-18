Onion prices touch Rs 100: Kolkata and rest of India feel the pinch

Onion prices are bringing tears to the eyes of consumers. Prices are not expected to decrease soon and are feared to rise further. This marks the highest onion price increase in the last five years.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 4:07 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 4:07 PM IST

Onion Prices Soar

Buying onions has now become a tear-jerking experience for everyone, especially the middle and lower classes, as prices continue to skyrocket.

article_image2

Onion Price Hike

Onion prices are nearing Rs 100 per kg. In some places, onions are being sold at Rs 70-80 per kg. A shortage in onion production is the primary reason for the price increase. Onion prices typically rise during this time of year, but this year's increase is unusually steep.

article_image3

Rate of Price Increase

Onion prices, which were around Rs 50 per kg a few days ago across the country, including Kolkata, have now increased to Rs 70-80 per kg, even reaching Rs 90 in some areas.

article_image4

Major Onion Production Centers

Nashik in Maharashtra is the largest onion producing region in India, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. Several other states, including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, also contribute to onion production.

article_image5

Maharashtra's Significance

Maharashtra accounts for approximately 43% of India's onion production. Despite ongoing state elections, onion prices haven't decreased, leading to concerns of further price hikes.

article_image6

Lasalgaon Onion Prices

On November 6, the wholesale onion price at Lasalgaon, India's largest onion market, reached Rs 5656 per quintal, a five-year high. Onions are being sold online for Rs 70-80 per kg, down from Rs 90-100 last week.

article_image7

Onion Price Stability

Onion prices remained stable for most of the year but began to rise in October. Heavy rainfall in central India damaged crops, and the previous year's stored rabi crop was depleted by March 2024, leading to a nationwide shortage and soaring prices.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Insects found in sambar served on Vande Bharat train, Railways slaps Rs 50,000 fine on catering firm dmn

Insects found in sambar served on Vande Bharat train, Railways slaps Rs 50,000 fine on catering firm

'Have you ever drunk milk of an unmarried girl': UP cop's alleged vulgar phone call being probed (LISTEN) shk

'Ever had unmarried woman's milk?': UP cop to injured soldier on vulgar phone call sparks probe (LISTEN)

Kolkata fire: Wow Momo outlet at Acropolis Mall catches fire, swift action prevents injuries (WATCH) AJR

Kolkata fire: Wow Momo outlet at Acropolis Mall catches fire, swift action prevents injuries (WATCH)

Kerala weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, yellow alert in three districts dmn

Kerala weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, yellow alert in three districts

He can go wherever he wants': Arvind Kejriwal shrugs off Kailash Gahlot's defection AJR

'He can go wherever he wants': Arvind Kejriwal shrugs off Kailash Gahlot's defection

Recent Stories

7 Winter weight loss tips: Stay fit and healthy this season NTI

7 Winter weight loss tips: Stay fit and healthy this season

Mathira denies involvement in leaked MMS scandal: 'Keep me out of this nonsense' AJR

Mathira denies involvement in leaked MMS scandal: 'Keep me out of this nonsense'

64 days of NO sunrise! Why Alaska's Utqiagvik will endure darkness literally till Trump's White House return shk

64 days of NO sunrise! Why Alaska's Utqiagvik will endure darkness literally till Trump's White House return

When Bollywood banned Priyanka Chopra; here's what happened NEXT RBA

When Bollywood banned Priyanka Chopra; here's what happened NEXT

Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah met with an accident, shares blood-soaked photos NTI

Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah met with an accident, shares blood-soaked photos

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon