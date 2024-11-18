Amid Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news, only THIS Bachchan family member wishes Aaradhya

Amid Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's separation rumors, a Bachchan family member wished Aaradhya on her birthday, sparking more speculation about their relationship.
 

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 4:17 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most adored couples, are facing rumors about a possible separation. Despite years of marriage and parenthood, the couple has kept their matters private. This time, Aaradhya's 14th birthday has sparked speculation after no birthday posts appeared from either parent.

 

Aaradhya, who enjoys a massive fan following, usually makes headlines with her public appearances alongside her parents. However, this year, her birthday celebration seemed unusually low-key, with no social media posts from Aishwarya or Abhishek, which has fueled rumors about trouble in their marriage.

While Aishwarya and Abhishek remained silent, Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya's grandfather, made sure to make her birthday special. He posted a heartfelt video on X, featuring adorable moments of Aaradhya with her parents. The video shared glimpses of her joyful childhood, including playful moments with both parents.

 

The video included heartwarming clips of Aaradhya running toward her father, Abhishek, and dancing with both parents. One touching moment shows Abhishek expressing his love for Aaradhya. While the video was a sweet tribute, it only added to the public's curiosity about the Bachchan family's private matters.

 

 

Amid ongoing rumors, speculation about Aishwarya and Abhishek's relationship has increased. Allegations of them living separately and possibly heading toward a "grey divorce" have surfaced. Despite the gossip, the Bachchan family remains tight-lipped, leaving fans and media to wonder about the couple’s true situation.

