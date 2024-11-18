Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun DROPS pictures from grand trailer launch in Patna [PHOTOS]

The much-awaited trailer of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2 has finally been unveiled at a grand launch event in Patna, Bihar, sparking excitement nationwide. The trailer, packed with drama and action, introduces Pushpa Raj's bold journey

The highly anticipated trailer for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 was launched on November 17 in a grand event at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, Bihar. The trailer has garnered immense appreciation from fans across the country. On November 18, Allu Arjun shared a glimpse of the event on his social media, which quickly went viral. The much-awaited sequel, directed by Sukumar, is set to release on December 5, 2024.

Allu Arjun took to Instagram to share photos from the launch, showcasing the massive turnout of fans who had gathered to celebrate the trailer’s release. The actor expressed his gratitude through the post, captioning it with “Pushpa Raj.” Rashmika Mandanna was also spotted in the photos. Fans filled the comments with heart emojis, and one admirer referred to Allu Arjun as the “Real HERO AA.”

The 2-minute-48-second trailer begins with people speculating about Pushpa Raj’s identity, followed by a powerful voiceover describing him as a brand. Allu Arjun makes a striking entry, and Rashmika Mandanna’s character Srivalli is introduced shortly after. A significant highlight of the trailer is its focus on the protagonist’s progressive approach, as he is portrayed as a man who values his wife’s guidance, subtly challenging patriarchal norms.

Ahead of the trailer launch, Allu Arjun revealed a new poster, adding to the fans' anticipation. Many responded enthusiastically on social media, dropping fire emojis and expressing their excitement. Rashmika Mandanna also shared the poster, contributing to the growing buzz around the film.

Selecting Patna for the Hindi trailer launch was a strategic move by the makers to connect with audiences in Hindi-speaking regions. They emphasized that such initiatives could significantly expand the film's reach. The atmosphere at the event was electrifying, as thousands of fans gathered to witness this memorable moment.

The first installment of Pushpa achieved a remarkable box office collection of over ₹350 crores, becoming one of the year’s top-grossing films. The buzz around the sequel, supported by the trailer and music releases, indicates a similar trajectory. Besides Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa 2 also features Fahadh Faasil, Sreeleela, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, further raising expectations for its success.

