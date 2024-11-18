Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: Akkineni fans request actress to stop THIS now

Some fans are posting on social media, addressing Sobhita Dhulipala.

Naga Chaitanya, son of Akkineni Nagarjuna, got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple officially got engaged on the 8th of this month. Nagarjuna revealed this through Twitter. On this occasion, many film stars and fans congratulated the new couple. Akkineni fans also created a festive atmosphere on social media. Everyone felt like it was good news in their home. However, at the same time, they are making a request to Sobhita.

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is getting married for the second time. The couple got engaged simply at Nagarjuna's residence with the famous actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Confirming this, Chaitanya's father, hero Akkineni Nagarjuna, announced that he was very happy to welcome Sobhita into their family. Nagarjuna shared photos of Chaitanya and Sobhita's engagement on X, saying, "God bless Chaitanya and Sobhita. Today is the beginning of endless love," and expressed his wish that they would live happily ever after.

Hero Nagarjuna said that they are happy about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement. He explained that Chaitanya was very upset after the divorce. He revealed that he did not share his grief with anyone. He said that he is very happy to see Chaitu happy. Nagarjuna revealed that they will take some time for the wedding.

At the same time, some fans are posting on social media, addressing Sobhita Dhulipala. They say it's okay to have done any hot photo shoots or bold scenes in the past. Now that you have come into the Akkineni family, you also have the responsibility to protect that legacy, so they are asking you to stay away from such things. However, we don't know if Chaitu or their family made such demands. We don't think they will. Because they are in the same industry, they know the difference between acting and real life.

Meanwhile, there were reports at the time that Samantha's bold scenes in Family Man 2 led to the divorce. Keeping that in mind, some people who call themselves Samantha's fans are digging up and sharing Sobhita's old scenes and old photo shoots that were hot. Showing them, they are asking what Naga Chaitanya will answer now. It is noteworthy that people are fighting on social media using this engagement as a tool, at their own level and with their own thoughts.

Chaitu and Sobhita's engagement took place very simply in the presence of both families. Many people in the industry are congratulating the couple. Fans are wishing Chaitu well, saying that he made a good decision. In this sequence, many people are also remembering Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's married life. People are also searching for details about who Sobhita is and where she came from, with Google as a witness.

There was a hot discussion on social media about Sobhita's intimate scenes in Night Manager 2. Comments were heard that this Tenali Telugu girl is shaking not only Bollywood but the whole of India. Sobhita posed like this for a magazine called Bazaar. All these are now creating a buzz on social media again.

Actress Samantha and Naga Chaitanya fell in love and got married in 2017, but it did not last long. Differences arose between them and they stayed away for some time. Later, in October 2021, they announced their separation. After some time, rumors started about Chaitu and Sobhita. There were reports that they were in love and in a live-in relationship. However, they did not confirm it. But now, their engagement has become interesting.

