Raveena Tandon to Preity Zinta: 5 Actresses who have adopted children

Many known celebrities of India have embraced adoption as a path to parenthood, setting inspiring examples. From Raveena Tandon to Preity Zinta, these actresses have opened their hearts and homes, showcasing the profound love and joy that adoption brings.



Neelam Kothari

Neelam Kothari and Sameer Soni embraced parenthood by adopting their daughter Ahana in 2013. After desiring a daughter, the couple felt an immediate bond upon seeing Ahana’s captivating smile, showcasing their commitment to providing her with a loving home.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta took a remarkable step by adopting 34 orphaned girls from the Mother Miracle School in Hrishikesh. She is dedicated to their welfare, ensuring they receive education, food, and clothing, embodying her belief that they are now her children and responsibility.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon made headlines in 1995 by adopting two daughters, Chhaya and Pooja, at just 21 years old. Long before her marriage, she embraced motherhood early, later raising her son Ranbir and daughter Rasha, highlighting her commitment to family.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen made waves by adopting her first daughter, Renee, at 25, followed by Alisah a decade later. Her journey included legal challenges, but the strong bond she shares with her daughters reflects the love and joy of their unique family.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone and her husband, Daniel Weber, adopted a 21-month-old girl named Nisha in July 2017. Leone describes Nisha as her "best gift," expressing profound joy and gratitude for their growing family, highlighting the love they share as parents.

