Benefits of Tying Black Thread on Legs for Women

Many women tie a black thread around their legs for various perceived benefits. Let's explore these benefits.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 1:57 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 1:57 PM IST

You may have noticed many people tie a black thread around their children's legs. Women, in particular, continue this practice into adulthood. Some believe it wards off the evil eye. But, there are many perceived health benefits. Let's explore them.

article_image2

Some tie a black thread for protection from the evil eye, others for fashion. However, it is believed to be beneficial for women's health. This thread is thought to have the power to alleviate various health problems.

article_image3

Tying a black thread on women's legs is a tradition in many countries. It is believed to protect against negative energy. The black color is believed to ward off the evil eye. Tying a black thread on the legs is also believed to improve blood circulation.

article_image4

Many believe that tying a black thread on the legs reduces body pain. It is said to work like acupressure therapy. It is also believed to provide peace of mind.

