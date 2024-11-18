Mahakumbh 2025: Rare Indian Skimmers, over 90 bird species await visitors at Sangam

This extraordinary gathering of avian species highlights the Yogi government’s commitment to promoting eco-tourism in Uttar Pradesh. To celebrate this natural marvel, the Forest Department is set to organize a grand Bird Festival ahead of the Mahakumbh.

The much-anticipated Mahakumbh 2025 will offer an audio-visual treat to the bird enthusiasts visiting Prayagraj for the event. As many as 150 pairs of endangered Indian skimmers have already arrived at Sangam to greet visitors with an enchanting view.

The melodious chirping of these vibrant guests blends harmoniously with the gentle flow of Ganga, crafting a surreal symphony. This unique experience, often referred to as "bird sound therapy," is drawing visitors from across the globe.

Adding to the anticipation is the awaited arrival of the peregrine falcon, the world's fastest bird, capable of diving at a staggering 300 km/h—faster than Japan and China's bullet trains.

Alok Kumar Pandey, IT Head of the Forest Department in Prayagraj, said, "Numerous migratory birds, including the endangered Indian skimmer and Siberian crane, have arrived before the main event. A dedicated wildlife team is meticulously monitoring these native and migratory birds round-the-clock. "

Wildlife Community Officer KP Upadhyay highlighted the ecological significance of the Indian skimmer, stating that their presence not only enhances water purity but also aids in reducing pollution. "This breathtaking spectacle at Sangam is a testament to the harmonious coexistence of nature and human celebration", he remarked.

The banks of Sangam have transformed into a paradise for bird lovers as large numbers of avian visitors gather ahead of Mahakumbh 2025, captivating tourists from India and abroad.

Indian skimmers, easily spotted strolling across the dunes in the mornings and evenings, are among over 90 bird species, including the Siberian crane, black crane, and sarus crane, that are expected to reach Prayagraj before the Mahakumbh.

These vibrant guests hail from more than 10 countries, including Siberia, Mongolia, and Afghanistan among others, enhancing the natural splendor of the Mahakumbh.

Ornithologists reveal fascinating details about the endangered Indian skimmers, also known as Panchira in India due to their unique way of skimming through water. These sensitive birds lay only three eggs and display remarkable teamwork in nurturing them. The female guards the eggs while the male moistens them with water carried in his wings, a process they repeat in turns.

The anticipation builds for the return of the peregrine falcon, the world's fastest-flying bird, nicknamed the "rocket bird." With a diving speed exceeding 300 km/h—faster than Japan and China’s bullet trains—this North American native was last spotted at Sangam in 2022 and is expected to return during Maha Kumbh.

Siberian birds have also made the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati their winter home, signaling the change in seasons. These migratory species will remain at Sangam until the culmination of Mahakumbh, enhancing the ecological and cultural significance of the event.

