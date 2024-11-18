Lost bank locker key? Here's what you should do next

People keep lockers in banks to safely store valuable items and documents. Let's check what to do if you lose your key, how to contact the bank, recover your locker, and associated costs.

Bank lockers are a secure solution for protecting valuables and important documents. When renting a locker, banks provide a key that allows only the customer to access it. Do you know what to do if you lose your bank locker key? Contact your bank as soon as you realize the key is lost.

This ensures the safety of your locker and initiates the necessary procedures. Go to your nearest police station and file an FIR for the lost key. This document is crucial for the bank to regain access to your locker. If you have a duplicate key, the bank will provide it after verifying your identity.

If the duplicate key option is not available, the bank will break open the locker. The items in it will be transferred to a new locker, and you will be given a new key. However, you will have to bear the cost of breaking and repairing the locker. The process is conducted in the presence of both the customer and a bank representative. For lockers with joint account holders, all account holders must be present.

If the customer is unavailable, written consent is required to authorize the process. As per SBI and other banks' policies, if a customer fails to pay the locker rent for three consecutive years, the bank can break open the locker to recover the dues. If the locker has been inactive for seven years and the customer has not visited the bank, the bank can open the locker even if the rent is updated.

In criminal cases, if the locker is suspected to contain evidence, the bank can break it open without the customer's presence. This process is carried out in conjunction with law enforcement. Losing a locker key can be stressful, but being informed and acting promptly will ensure the safety of your valuables. Always follow the bank's policies to avoid issues and access your locker.

