Ranbir Kapoor to Tiger Shroff - 5 young actors who had crush on Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit Nene brought joy to our childhood. Madhuri Dixit Nene and her sparkling smile were linked with the intriguing world of movies, whether it was dancing to her songs at weddings/annual days or fan-girling over her Bollywood heroine character. Some of Bollywood's finest hunks, from Shahid Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, are among her fans.



In the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir Kapoor sang the song Ghagra. When Madhuri Dixit married in 1999, he stated he was sad. He was 17 years old at the time. He had said, "The first woman I fell in love with was Madhuri Dixit. The first woman who gave me heart break was Madhuri Dixit when she got married. Just the fact that I got an opportunity to dance with her and to see her on the sets was just amazing."



Shahid Kapoor, who is recognised for his acting and dancing abilities, revealed that Madhuri Dixit was his childhood infatuation. He claimed that every youngster his age was smitten by the Dhak Dhak girl, and he was no exception. Shahid Kapoor has stated that she is the ideal Bollywood heroine and that he has enjoyed working with her.

Sidharth Malhotra: Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit were guests on Koffee with Karan. Young celebrities expressed their awe for the beauty queens. According to Sidharth Malhotra, "Her (dance) motion comes to mind since she is a fantastic dancer. You know, the chick you want to take into your room." Madhuri Dixit expressed her shock and confirmed that she had heard correctly.

Tiger Shroff was asked if he had any crushes on the main females that his father, Jackie Shroff, had on television. He said, "Madhuri Dixit, please! Madhuri is my favourite. As a kid, I didn't get to meet her very often. I recently met her at an award ceremony. That, too, was a "Hello, Bye" encounter."