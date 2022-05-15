Jayeshbhai Jordaar Day 2 Collection: Ranveer Singh's film tanks at the box office

Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhao Jordaar has tanked at the box office on its second day too. The film is one of the lowest gross earners of his career, so far.

Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry. Throughout his 12-year-long career, the actor has played all sorts of characters and proved that he is a versatile actor. Before the release of ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, bets were placed on Ranveer for the film. However, the film seems to have tanked at the box office even on its second day of release. The second-day collection of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', failed to show any charm at the box office.

On the day of the 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' trailer release, producer Maneesh Sharma, director Divyang Thakkar and Ranveer Singh, hailed it as a great film. Ranveer did all sorts of promotions for the film; a special emoji was also launched on Twitter for the film. However, none of the promotional activities worked in favour of the movie. And since Ranveer was made the face of the film, and that other person associated with the film were kept away from this promotion, the success or failure of the film now has to be in his name. ALSO READ: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s film performs worse than Lootera, Kill Dil

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is said to have been made on a budget of Rs 60 crore approximately. However, the film, on its opening day, could not make a business of even 10 per cent of the film’s budget. But such a low business at the box office speaks volumes about the film’s future – its success or failure. While Yash Raj Films has already recovered a chunk of the amount through the film’s OTT and satellite rights, the box office collection still remains a matter of deep concern for the makers.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar could manage to collect Rs 3.80 crore on the second day of its release, reportedly. In the two days of its business, Yash Raj Films’ Ranveer Singh-starrer movie had managed to Rs 7.05 crore. Several trade analysts have reportedly declared the film a flop on its second day itself. The first-weekend collection of Ranveer's does not seem to cross the collection earned by his previous films Lootera' and 'Kill Dil'. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh has this to say to ‘Rocky Bhai’ Yash after watching KGF: Chapter 2

