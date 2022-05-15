Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Doordarshan once rejected Madhuri Dixit? Read details

    First Published May 15, 2022, 9:59 AM IST

    Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, the Dhak Dhak girl, was heartbroken when Doordarshan turned her down.

    Madhuri Dixit conquered our hearts in the 1990s and ruled us ever since. She can pull off edgy fashion styles, dance gracefully, and produce the most breathtaking emotions.

    She has continued to wow us with her timeless beauty over the years, and there is something about her leaves us speechless every time we see her. Today, May 15, Madhuri Dixit Nene turned 55. 
     

    When dance queen Madhuri Dixit was not good enough for Doordarshan, the channel turned down a TV programme featuring her and Benjamin Gilani.
     

    According to SpotboyE, in the mid-1980s, administrators at Mandi House in New Delhi, where Doordarshan headquarters are located, rejected Bombay Meri Hai's TV series featuring Madhuri Dixit. Anil Tejani was set to direct the TV programme.

    The Dhak Dhak girl was very disappointed. She again faced the same thing with Govind Nihalani's offbeat film because it didn't happen.

    Finally, she acquired Abodh (1984) from Rajshri Productions, but it didn't pan out for her either. Subhash Ghai afterwards revived her with an advertisement campaign in the monthly cinematic publication Screen. Also Read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Day 2 Collection: Ranveer Singh's film tanks at the box office

    Madhuri Dixit has given us some of Bollywood's most enduring classic tunes. For millions of Indians, she was, is, and will always be a favourite. Her performances, dancing skills, effervescent attitude, and timeless charisma will continue to wow the audience, leaving them fascinated as they cannot recover from Madhuri's spell. Also Read: RIP Andrew Symonds: Former Australian cricketer had a stint with Bollywood

