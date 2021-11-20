Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Virat Kohli, and more, this is what the stars were up to (photos)

Whether is it your favourite Bollywood actor or a cricketer, we bring you the photographs of celebrities who were spotted in Mumbai on Saturday, November 20.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen outside the old office of Dharma Productions in Khar area of Mumba. The actor had covered his entire face, wearing a hat and a mask, leaving only his eyes visible.

Cricketer Virat Kohli was clicked outside a studio in Mumbai on Saturday. The cricketer was seated in his car when he was snapped by the photographers. Looks like Virat Kohli has another advertisement shoot in the pipeline that he might be shooting.

Hrithik Roshan is a pleasant sight every time he is spotted by the paps! The actor who is fondly called the 'Greek God' for his hot looks and body, was at the Mehboob Studio in Bandra. He wore an army green t-shirt and grey joggers.

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussane Khan looked cute in a blue dungaree and white top. Sussane Khan was papped outside a salon in Mumbai on Saturday.

Virat Kohli was not the only cricketer who was seen today. Cricketer Krunal Pandya was clicked at the airport on Saturday evening. Krunal Pandya opted for a casual look for his travel.

With the releasing date of ‘Antim - The Final Truth’ inching closer, Aayush Sharma is keeping himself extremely busy with the film’s promotions. The brother-in-law of Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma has been seen promoting his upcoming film every single day. On Saturday too, Aayush Sharma was seen outside a venue where he had gone to promote the film.

Talk about promotions and you cannot skip actors Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty’s names. The on-screen couple are running on a tight schedule to promote their film ‘Tadap’ which is expected to hit the theatres soon.