  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Anil Kapoor snap at Varun Dhawan? Here is what we know

    In an online group call of the star cast of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, Anil Kapoor snapped at Varun Dhawan. The star cast of the film was talking about the release date of the upcoming comedy-drama when this incident happened.

    Did Anil Kapoor snap at Varun Dhawan? Here is what we know drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 20, 2021, 3:14 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a virtual interaction of the cast of the upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, actor Anil Kapoor snapped at Varun Dhawan in front of everyone. What went wrong between the two actors that Anil had to shut Varun during the virtual interaction? 

    Well, Varun Dhawan had dared to call Anil Kapoor the ‘senior most’ among the cast of their upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. While speaking during the interaction, Varun said that among all four of them – Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani, Anil was the senior-most of them all. And that is when Anil snapped at him in a joking manner. 

    Stopping Varun Dhawan in between, Anil Kapoor said ‘Serion hoga tera baap’ to which all the co-stars including Neetu Kapoor, burst out laughing. But that dialogue did not go much in favour of Anil since Kaira quickly hinted Varun about Anil’s role in the film. 

    Catching the hint, Varun Dhawan replied to Anil Kapoor saying, “Ha toh baap ka hi role paly kar rahe hai na aap”, leaving Anil with no witty reply while others continued to laugh. The co-stars had come together on Saturday afternoon to talk about their film’s release date.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif finally ANNOUNCING their wedding? Read details to know more

    Varun Dhawan also tried to get the film’s producer, Karan Johar on the video call. However, Anil Kapoor jumped in to say that he (Karan Johar) must be busy shooting ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’, calling Ranbir Kapoor as the lead, mistakenly. That is when Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor came in and said that the film’s male lead is not his son but Ranveer Singh. 

    Meanwhile, amidst all the fun the actors had over the video call, they forgot to reveal the release date of the film. And Anil Kapoor was quick to take notice of it. He took on his social media and wrote that like all of us, he too is waiting to find out about the release date of the film. 

    Watch the video and Anil Kapoor’s post here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

    ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ is a comedy-drama directed by Raj Mehta. Other than Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film also features Prajakta Koli. The film's release date will be announced on Saturday, November 20, at 4 PM.

    ALSO READ: When Alia Bhatt was asked to rate Varun Dhawan's kissing skills; here's how actress reacted

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2021, 3:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wears sindoor, chooda in first pictures after wedding

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wears sindoor, chooda in first pictures after wedding

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release date ANNOUNCED; read details drb

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release date ANNOUNCED; read details

    Bunty Aur Babli 2 box office collection day 1: Film opens at Rs 2.75 cr amid bad reviews

    Bunty Aur Babli 2 box office collection day 1: Film opens at ₹2.75 cr amid bad reviews

    Will Shivangi Joshi join Balika Vadhu 2 after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Here's what we know SCJ

    Will Shivangi Joshi join Balika Vadhu 2 after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Here's what we know

    Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's pre-wedding functions: Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor spotted [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's pre-wedding functions: Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor spotted [PHOTOS]

    Recent Stories

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wears sindoor, chooda in first pictures after wedding

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wears sindoor, chooda in first pictures after wedding

    Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Kartarpur calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan elder brother

    Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Kartarpur, calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'an elder brother'

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release date ANNOUNCED; read details drb

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release date ANNOUNCED; read details

    RBI launches first worldwide hackathon named HaRBInger winner to receive Rs 40 lakhs Details inside gcw

    RBI launches first worldwide hackathon named HaRBInger, winner to receive Rs 40 lakhs; Details inside

    Bunty Aur Babli 2 box office collection day 1: Film opens at Rs 2.75 cr amid bad reviews

    Bunty Aur Babli 2 box office collection day 1: Film opens at ₹2.75 cr amid bad reviews

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby against SC East Bengal (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 1): ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 1): ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say (WATCH)-ayh

    Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)

    Video Icon