Did Anil Kapoor snap at Varun Dhawan? Here is what we know

In an online group call of the star cast of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, Anil Kapoor snapped at Varun Dhawan. The star cast of the film was talking about the release date of the upcoming comedy-drama when this incident happened.

In a virtual interaction of the cast of the upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, actor Anil Kapoor snapped at Varun Dhawan in front of everyone. What went wrong between the two actors that Anil had to shut Varun during the virtual interaction?

Well, Varun Dhawan had dared to call Anil Kapoor the ‘senior most’ among the cast of their upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. While speaking during the interaction, Varun said that among all four of them – Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani, Anil was the senior-most of them all. And that is when Anil snapped at him in a joking manner.

Stopping Varun Dhawan in between, Anil Kapoor said ‘Serion hoga tera baap’ to which all the co-stars including Neetu Kapoor, burst out laughing. But that dialogue did not go much in favour of Anil since Kaira quickly hinted Varun about Anil’s role in the film.

Catching the hint, Varun Dhawan replied to Anil Kapoor saying, “Ha toh baap ka hi role paly kar rahe hai na aap”, leaving Anil with no witty reply while others continued to laugh. The co-stars had come together on Saturday afternoon to talk about their film’s release date.

Varun Dhawan also tried to get the film’s producer, Karan Johar on the video call. However, Anil Kapoor jumped in to say that he (Karan Johar) must be busy shooting ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’, calling Ranbir Kapoor as the lead, mistakenly. That is when Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor came in and said that the film’s male lead is not his son but Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, amidst all the fun the actors had over the video call, they forgot to reveal the release date of the film. And Anil Kapoor was quick to take notice of it. He took on his social media and wrote that like all of us, he too is waiting to find out about the release date of the film.

Watch the video and Anil Kapoor’s post here:

‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ is a comedy-drama directed by Raj Mehta. Other than Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film also features Prajakta Koli. The film's release date will be announced on Saturday, November 20, at 4 PM.

