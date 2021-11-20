Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor dance at Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal’s sangeet ceremony, watch

The girlfriends of bride-to-be Anushka Ranjan, actors Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty and Vanni Kapoor danced on dhol and Bollywood songs at the Sangeet ceremony of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal. The dancing videos of the three actresses with their bride-to-be friend is a story of every girl gang ever!

In less than 24 hours, Bollywood actor Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal will be tying the knot, taking their relationship to the next level, on Sunday, November 21 in Mumbai. Their pre-wedding festivities are underway, and pictures from their functions have been doing rounds on social media.

New videos and pictures of Anushka Ranjan's best friend Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty and Vaani Kapoor have surfaced on the net from the Sangeet ceremony of the couple which was held on Friday. In the videos, all girlfriends of Anushka Ranjan, including Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty and Vaani Kapoor are seen dancing on live dhol and Bollywood songs.

The girl pals of Anushka Ranjan were having a blast dancing with the bride-to-be at the function. Alia Bhatt who wore a chic outfit for her best friend’s sangeet ceremony was busy throwing her hands up in the air and giving some thumkas. In the same video, Athiya Shetty can also be seen enjoying the night.

Not just these three actresses, but Krystel D’Souza, who is also a very close friend of Anushka Ranjan, was seen at the functions. Krystel D’Souza shared pictures with the bride-to-be on her social media which showed the deep love, affection and care that these two friends share with each other.

Have a look at the dance videos of the girl pals:

Meanwhile, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s marriage is the second Bollywood wedding this month. Recently, Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who were in a relationship for over 10 tears, got hitched at a close-knit wedding ceremony that was held at The Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh. There are also talk that actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be getting married early next month, while Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are rumoured to be marrying in Summer 2022.

