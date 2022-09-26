Raju Srivastava Prayer Meet: Late comedian's wife breaks down, says 'Mere Toh Zindagi Chali Gaye' (Video)

Raju Srivastava's prayer meet was held yesterday (September 25) in Mumbai, attended by several of his friends and colleagues, including Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh among others.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The late comedian Raju Srivastava's family hosted a prayer gathering on Sunday in Mumbai. The prayer gathering was attended by several of Srivastava's professional friends and coworkers.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The late comedian's mourners, including Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Johnny Lever, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kay Kay Menon, Ehsaan Qureshi, and Kiku Sharda, were photographed by the paparazzi as they arrived. However, one video from the prayer meeting caused everyone to cry. (VIDEO)



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

A video of Raju Srivastava's prayer meeting went viral on social media, showing his wife sobbing inconsolably while thinking of her late husband. Nothing else needs to be said. My life has come to an end.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Everyone prayed for him, the medical staff gave it their all, and we all did our best. They all made us laugh, and I have no doubt that they are doing the same in paradise.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Peace be with you. I'm grateful. She says in the video that we've had a lot of support from his pals.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Earlier on Sunday, Srivastava’s daughter Antara also told how her father did not speak anything while he was hospitalised for over a month. “Daddy didn’t speak anything in the hospital," she told a daily.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Raju Srivastava’s family will now return to Delhi and in the coming days, a puja will also be held in their Kanpur Residence.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

“We will be back in Delhi soon. A lot of rituals are in the offing. Kanpur was Dad’s home. So, we have to do puja there too," Antara had said.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi. He was admitted in the hospital on August 10 following a heart attack.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

In the world of humour, Raju Srivastava was well-known. After appearing in a few movies in the 1990s and 2000s, he rose to fame after taking part in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

He then appeared as the lead in several other comedic programmes, such as Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil. Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan planning for baby? THIS picture gives some HINT

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla