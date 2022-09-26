Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: Jacqueline Fernandes to appear before Delhi Court today

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will appear before special NIA judge Shailendra Malick, and because the supplementary charge sheet in the case has been filed, her legal team will be filing a pre-arrest bail application

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez will appear in court today in the extortion case involving suspected conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar at Delhi's Patiala House. According to news reports, it was previously informed that her legal team would ask for pre-arrest bail.

Because a supplemental charge sheet has been submitted in the case, Fernandez will appear before special NIA judge Shailendra Malick while her legal team submits a pre-arrest bail plea. In a case involving extortion for Rs 200 crore, the Enforcement Directorate listed Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused. The Bollywood star was also the subject of a charge sheet issued by the ED earlier this month.

The Delhi Police's Economic Offenses Wing last week quizzed the Bollywood star for more than seven hours. She had been summoned in for questioning in relation to her suspected involvement in the crime a second time.

Chandrashekhar was detained for allegedly defrauding and extorting money from several prominent individuals, including Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh. The Enforcement Directorate has questioned many Bollywood stars and models on their suspected connections to Chandrashekhar.

Chandrashekhar was detained in April of last year in connection with another money-laundering case involving the 2017 Election Commission bribery scandal, which is said to have included a former AIADMK leader, among others.

Jacqueline was subjected to the testimony of Bollywood star Nora Fatehi and a Chandrashekhar assistant, Pinky Irani, who had also been questioned by the Economic Offences Wing, during her grilling last week.

The ED charge sheet claims that Jacqueline was aware of Chandrashekhar's participation in illegal operations but decided to ignore them and engaged in financial dealings with the con artist.