    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan planning for baby? THIS picture gives some HINT

    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 4:12 PM IST

    According to his most recent Instagram story, Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan may prepare to have a kid soon. Continue reading to learn more.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In June of this year, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were married. On social media, Vignesh posted some beautiful images of the pair during their honeymoon in Spain. The couple presently resides in Dubai, where they recently attended a birthday celebration for the director with friends and family.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On Instagram, Vignesh posted images and videos from the event. Meanwhile, the filmmaker's message has admirers speculating if he and Nayan are about to become parents.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vignesh on his Insta story sharing a picture with a few kids and wrote, "SOME KIDS TIME...PRACTICE FOR THE FUTURE.” So, this post of the filmmaker is making everyone wonder whether Nayan is already pregnant or they are planning to be parents soon. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Both Nayan and Vignesh are working on some intriguing projects in the interim. The films Godfather, Connect, Gold, Jawan, Iraivan, and Lady Superstar 75 will all feature Nayanthara. Nayanthara will make her Bollywood debut with the film Jawan, which also features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress' next film, Godfather, which also has Salman Khan in a cameo, stars Chiranjeevi in the title role. The movie is scheduled for release on October 5th, 2022, and Nayanthara's first look poster was only published a few days ago.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which featured Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Vijay Sethupathi, was Vignesh Shivan's final film to be directed. Also Read: It’s out! Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s wedding teaser released on Netflix

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    At the box office, the movie was a success. The film AK62, starring Ajith Kumar, will be his next project. Fans of Ajith have been waiting for information on the AK62, but not much is known about the film. Also Read: Heart Of Stone FIRST LOOK: Alia Bhatt unveils Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan's spy thriller promo

