Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding details: Inside dance 'VIDEO' leaked, bride to wear Sabyasachi and more

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are keeping the special day as an intimate and close-knit ceremony; however a video has been shared by groom's sister; take a look

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, all set to tie the knot this weekend. Their wedding festivities are going on full swing, Patralekhaa’s younger sister Parnalekha has pulled a prank with all the fans and media who are trying to get some glimpse of the wedding.



Parnalekha took to Insta Stories to post a video of Rakhi Sawant dancing and singing to 90s popular song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai in a gorilla costume, with a yellow dupatta. Sharing the video, Patralekhaa wrote, “Intimate footage of me from #patraj wedding."

According to The Times of India, Patralekhaa, a 32-year-old, will wear Sabyasachi's wedding attire. Patralekhaa, a Bengali, chooses a Bengali designer for her wedding. Her close friend has told that Sabyasachi agreed to dress her up in an ethereal Bengali saree with delicate embroidery work. Also Read: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding: Here's how actor became lover from 4am friend; read their 'LOVE-STORY'

The reports also suggest that the actress selected a lehenga and a silk dupatta from Sabyasachi couture. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa will have Hindu wedding rituals followed by pheras where she will wear the saree.

Patralekhaa has also requested the designer to create wedding outfits that are not very heavy since she wants to feel relaxed. The wedding is in Chandigarh in a very private ceremony.

Due to the pandemic, the couple has invited only a few guests from the film industry, and it is said that Tahira Kashyap, wife of Ayushmann Khurrana, will attend the wedding as she is in the city.