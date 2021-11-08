Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding: Here's how actor became lover from 4am friend; read their 'LOVE-STORY'

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa reportedly will be marrying in the Pink City Of India-Jaipur. Read to know about the love story which will surely make you believe in true love.

For the last couple of days, it has been the wedding season in Bollywood. Reports and rumours are doing roundabouts of Bollywood couples getting married. First, it was reported that Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal would be marrying in December. Speculations related to Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding also have started coming. Another pair who will soon be getting married is Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. If reports are to be believed, then the couple will be getting married in a three-day ceremony on 10, 11, 12 November in Jaipur.

To talk about the couple, they have been in a relationship for more than ten years. The actor had first spoken to Patralekhaa during the release of one of her movies. The actress once in an interview with Meaww.com had revealed that she used to call him her 4 Am friend. He had then become her best-friend first and then her boyfriend. There were rumours also doing roundabouts that trouble had arisen in their paradise, and they had an ugly spat in their building lobby.

Quashing the stories, the actress had told the same publication that she thought it was okay in the industry to talk about your relationship. Although now, after spending time in the industry, the actress has realized why actors and actresses don't like talking about it. This is because people reach a point where they should not.

To talk about the couple Patralekhaa had first seen him in LSD. She had thought that the role of a weird guy that he played was his personality. His perception in her mind was tarnished. He had later told her that when he had seen her in an ad, he had thought of marrying her. The actress is known for her movies like City Lights and Love Games. The couple surely knows to shell out couple goals.