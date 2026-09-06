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Radhika Pandit Poses With a Turtle, Yet Fans Can't Stop Admiring Her Gorgeous Look
Sandalwood star Radhika Pandit continues to win hearts with her stunning looks and fit physique at 42. Married to Yash, she is now raising their two children while fans await her comeback.
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Image Credit : Radhika Pandit Instagram
Yash and Radhika, the power couple
Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of Sandalwood's most loved couples. They started their film careers together, dated for several years, and got engaged in Goa in August 2016. The couple then had a grand wedding in Bengaluru on December 9, 2016.
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Image Credit : others
Sandalwood's Cinderella chose family over films
Like many women, Radhika Pandit chose to focus on her family after marriage. Once known as Sandalwood's 'Cinderella', she has taken a break from the film industry to raise her two children with Yash.
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Image Credit : Instagram
50 lakh followers
Radhika Pandit recently hit a major social media milestone. Even though she's away from the big screen, she stays in touch with her fans and now has 5 million (or 50 lakh) followers on Instagram.
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Image Credit : others
The 42-year-old stunner
It's common for bodies to change after childbirth, but Radhika Pandit has maintained her fitness amazingly well. She is 42 years old but still looks as radiant as she did in her 20s, leaving fans in awe.
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Image Credit : Instagram@iamradhikapandit
Radhika holding a turtle
Fans are always curious about Radhika's beauty routine. In a recent post, she posed with a turtle, but her followers were more interested in her ageless looks. They flooded the comments asking how she stays so fit and young.
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Image Credit : others
Fans' wish
Right now, Radhika Pandit is giving her family top priority over films. While she is busy with her children and home, her fans are still eagerly waiting. Everyone is hoping she will make a comeback to the silver screen soon.
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